Durga Puja 2022: Kolkata welcomes Goddess in 'Vatican City'-themed pandal. See pics

Durga Puja 2022: As we are all set to welcome Goddess Durga, preparations for the festival are in full swing in West Bengal. Every year pandals of Kolkata bring new puja themes which are unique and innovative in their own way. From pandals to the Durga idol, devotees get to see various themed Durga puja in Kolkata. Now, Shree Bhoomi Sporting Club, which enthrals the audience with its theme every year, has set the theme of the Pooja Pandal as 'Vatican City' this year. They are also celebrating the Golden Jubilee Celebration of 50 years of Sri Bhoomi Sporting Club located at Bidhannar Kolkata.

Talking to ANI, Sujit Bose Fire Minister West Bengal Government and President Sreebhumi Sporting Club said, "Shree Bhoomi Sporting Club, which is celebrating its 50th year this time, this time the theme of Pandal is Vatican City's St. Peters Basilica."

Bose added that everyone has heard about Vatican City in Rome, but only a few lucky people have been able to see it by travelling abroad. Their wish to visit Vatican City will be fulfilled through our pandal this year. "It took 60 days to make this pandal. More than 100 artisans have made this pandal together. Last year we made Bruz Khalifa. All arrangements have been made for crowd management," he said.

Durga Puja is one of the most renowned and cherished Hindu festivals observed in India. The holy Goddess Durga is ceremonially worshipped. People celebrate the festival with great fervour and devotion. Durga Puja, an auspicious event, symbolises the victory of good over evil. The Ashwin month, which is normally between October and September, is when this celebration is held. ALSO READ: Heaviest spell of rain in Delhi-NCR, netizens share pics & videos as they wade through knee-deep water

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur.

Over the years, Durga puja has become an inseparable part of Indian culture with innumerable people celebrating this festival in their own unique way while pertaining to tradition. Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees. For the Bengali community, Durga Puja is extremely important.

To destroy Mahishasura, Goddess Druga appeared from the fusion of all the gods' energies in heaven. She had ten arms, and on each of them, she carried the most lethal weapon belonging to each God. All of Goddess Durga's weapons are sanctified during this time.

Devotees dress in new garments, chant aartis, visit temples, hand out sweets, clean their homes, and some may even fast to express gratitude to the Goddess during this festival.

