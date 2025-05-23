Dubai's Tresind Studio is the first Indian restaurant to be awarded 3 Michelin stars A Michelin Star is awarded to restaurants offering outstanding cooking. There are different Michelin stars that are given to restaurants: 1, 2 and 3. Indian restaurant in Dubai, Tresind Studio, was awarded three Michelin stars. Read on to know more.

New Delhi:

Indian restaurant in Dubai, Tresind Studio, was awarded three Michelin stars on Thursday. This makes it the only Indian restaurant in the world to have been awarded three Michelin stars and also the only restaurant in West Asia to have this accolade. The restaurant is helmed by Chef Himanshu Saini.

According to the Michelin Guide, a Michelin Star is awarded to restaurants offering outstanding cooking. "We take into account five universal criteria: the quality of the ingredients, the harmony of flavours, the mastery of techniques, the personality of the chef as expressed through their cuisine and, just as importantly, consistency both across the entire menu and over time."

Speaking about the win, Chef Himanshu Saini said, "We are deeply humbled to receive this extraordinary recognition. To be awarded three Michelin stars is a testament to our team's unrelenting passion and belief in the power of storytelling through food. Our goal has always been to present Indian cuisine not just as nostalgic but as progressive and worthy of the world's highest culinary accolades."

A post from Michelin Guide on Instagram reads, "tresindstudio makes history by becoming the first Indian restaurant to earn 3 Stars, showcasing Chef Himanshu Saini’s deep knowledge of Indian cuisine with re-imagined and superbly crafted, eye-catching, and flavorsome creations."

Head of Michelin, Gwendal Poullennec especially visited Dubai to make this announcement. He said that the "time is right for the recognition of Indian food on the world stage".

