Dry Skin to Mental Fatigue: 5 lesser-known side effects of staying in an AC room for long hours

Air conditioning has become a ubiquitous comfort in our daily lives, offering respite from sweltering heat and humidity. However, prolonged exposure to artificially controlled environments may bring about unintended consequences on our health. From dry skin and dehydration to mental fatigue and headache, here are five lesser-known side effects of staying in an AC room for long hours:

Dry Skin and Dehydration

Air conditioners remove moisture from the air, which can lead to dry skin and dehydration, especially if adequate hydration is not maintained. Continuous exposure to dry air can cause the skin to lose its natural oils, making it prone to irritation and itchiness.

Respiratory Issues

AC units circulate recycled air, which may contain dust, allergens, and other particles. Breathing this air for extended periods can exacerbate respiratory conditions such as asthma and allergies. Moreover, prolonged exposure to cold air can dry out nasal passages and throat, potentially leading to respiratory discomfort.

Muscle Stiffness and Joint Pain

Sudden temperature changes between the cool indoor environment and the hot outdoors can cause muscle stiffness and joint pain, especially for those with arthritis or similar conditions. This phenomenon, known as thermal shock, can strain muscles and joints as they constantly adjust to temperature variations.

Impaired Immune Function

Constant exposure to air conditioning may weaken the body’s natural immune response over time. This happens because the immune system becomes less accustomed to temperature fluctuations and external pathogens, potentially making individuals more susceptible to illnesses.

Mental Fatigue and Headaches

Spending prolonged periods in an artificially controlled environment can lead to mental fatigue and headaches. This can be attributed to factors such as poor air circulation, insufficient natural light, and a lack of fresh air, which can all contribute to a sense of lethargy and discomfort.

While air conditioning offers undeniable comfort, it's essential to be mindful of its potential health implications. To mitigate these lesser-known side effects, consider maintaining moderate indoor temperatures, ensuring adequate hydration, and taking periodic breaks in natural settings to allow your body to adjust to varying environmental conditions. By being aware of these effects, we can enjoy the benefits of air conditioning while minimising its drawbacks on our health and well-being.

