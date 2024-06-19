Does chewing food 32 times good for health? Read what Expert has to say

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know whether chewing food 32 times gives health benefits.

Chewing food is a natural and necessary part of the digestion process. It involves breaking down large pieces of food into smaller, more manageable pieces that can be easily swallowed and digested by the body. While there is no set rule for how many times one should chew their food, the common recommendation is to chew each bite at least 32 times.

Whenever we eat food quickly, the elders of the house tell us to eat slowly and chew it well at least 32 times. Many people also say that chewing food 32 times has many health benefits. The rule of chewing food 32 times has been in practice since ancient times and there are scientific and health-related reasons behind it. It also gives our brain enough time to receive signals from our stomach that we are full, preventing overeating. In this regard, we talked to Dr. Sharad Malhotra, Senior Consultant and Head of Gastroenterology, at Aakash Healthcare, to know how much truth there is in this.

Dr Sharad Malhotra says that this has been accepted in many of our ancient systems and many experts also believe that chewing food 32 times helps in better digestion. However, there is no scientific research on this. But it is true that chewing food properly releases different flavours and digests carbohydrates. Although the exact rule of chewing 32 times is not necessary for every person, chewing food properly is always beneficial.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

There are many benefits of chewing food

Improves digestion: The more the food is chewed, the more it breaks down into smaller pieces. This helps the digestion process in the stomach and makes it easier to digest food properly.

Vitamins and minerals are absorbed properly: By chewing the food properly, the nutrients present in it are absorbed better. Due to this, the body gets the essential vitamins and minerals properly.

Weight gets controlled: Eating slowly and chewing more makes you feel full sooner. This makes you eat less food, which helps in controlling weight.

So, next time you sit down for a meal, remember the importance of chewing your food thoroughly for optimal digestion and well-being.

