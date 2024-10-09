Do you use chia seeds for weight loss? Know disadvantages and how much to consume

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know the disadvantages of consuming chia seeds.

Chia seeds are considered effective for reducing obesity. Consuming chia seeds rich in nutrients helps in reducing weight. Chia seeds are rich in fibre and vitamins. Consuming these seeds is considered good for health. But in the pursuit of more benefits, people start drinking chia seed water daily. Doing this continuously for a long time can lead to harm instead of benefits. Today we are telling you some side effects of chia seeds. Know which people should not eat chia seeds.

Nutrients in Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are rich in fibre, a good amount of protein, and many vitamins and minerals like potassium, omega-3 fatty acids, magnesium, and calcium. People who follow a vegan diet can also eat chia seeds. Chia seeds are considered a good source of protein. You can add it to water, and use it in yogurt, smoothie, pudding or salad. To lose weight, people drink chia seeds soaked in water and lemon on an empty stomach in the morning. This detoxifies the body naturally.

Side Effects of Chia Seeds

Now let's talk about how consuming too many chia seeds can be harmful for you. Chia seeds don't need to suit everyone.

Gas Acidity- Many times people start having problems like gas-bloating after eating it. Chia seeds have high fiber content which helps in controlling weight. Eating too many chia seeds causes stomach problems like gas and bloating. If you do not eat it with water, then sometimes it can cause oesophagal blockage in the food pipe.

It will affect digestion- Eating chia seeds can cause irritable bowel syndrome, colitis, and Crohn's disease. These problems can increase your troubles. Chia seeds contain high fibre which can lead to these problems.

Risk of low blood pressure- People who have low BP problems should avoid consuming chia seeds. The omega-3 fatty acid found in chia seeds thins the blood and this also reduces blood pressure.

Vomiting and nausea- Sometimes people may be allergic to chia seeds. Some people may experience vomiting, nausea, diarrhoea and itching on the tongue or lips after eating it. Such people should avoid eating chia seeds. If you feel like this after eating chia seeds, stop immediately.

How much chia seeds to eat

If you are eating chia seeds to lose weight, then take care of their quantity. Eating too many chia seeds can also cause harm. Therefore, take only 1-2 spoons of chia seeds throughout the day. This does not make you feel hungry and it will be easy to control weight.

