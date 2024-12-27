Do you often use hair dyes and straighteners? Know how it can increase the risk of developing THIS cancer

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Hair dyes and straighteners can increase breast cancer risk.

Hair dyes and straighteners often contain endocrine–disrupting chemicals which interfere with hormone function in the body. Ingredients such as Aromatic amines, Parabens and phthalates are commonly used in permanent hair dyes, while chemical straighteners frequently contain Formaldehyde and other relatable compounds. These chemicals are capable of damaging DNA and leading to cancer. Formaldehyde, widely used in straightening treatments, can be absorbed through the scalp, especially when heat is applied during styling.

When we spoke to Dr Monika Jani, Gynaecologist and Obstetrician at Bhailal Amin General Hospital, Vadodara, she said that these chemicals are absorbed through the skin during use and can build up in the body over time, contributing to hormone imbalances that influence breast tissue growth. This can also cause disruptions in estrogen levels.

While using these products occasionally may not cause any risk, frequent and long-term use can increase the risk of developing breast cancer. Women who use chemical hair straighteners every 5-8 weeks are about 30% more likely to develop breast cancer. The darker shades of hair dyes contain higher levels of chemicals, the risk also arises with regular usage.

Minimising the frequency of product use or switching to less toxic alternatives such as natural hair dyes. It is advisable to avoid heat treatments combined with chemical straighteners as heat accelerates chemical absorption.

Women with a family history of breast cancer may be more likely to develop these risks. They should take extra precautions by reducing exposure to such products. Women are advised to weigh the benefits of hair dyes and straighteners against potential health risks. Choosing safer products, reducing usage frequency and staying informed about the product can help minimise the risks.

