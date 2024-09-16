Do you often get stressed over small things? Practice these yoga asanas to solve the issue

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Practice these yoga asanas to get relief from stress.

If the problem of stress is not treated in time, then you can become a victim of problems like anxiety and depression. The habit of taking excessive stress on small things can badly affect your mental health. However, by making some yoga asanas a part of your daily routine, you can protect yourself from problems like stress, anxiety and depression. Let us know about some such yoga asanas.

Balasana is effective in relieving stress

Balasana can reduce the risk of problems like stress and depression to a great extent. To practice Balasana, sit in Vajrasana and try to bend forward. Try to stay in this position for 2 minutes by keeping your forehead on the ground.

Effective downward breathing posture

If you want to strengthen your mental health, then start practising Adhomukha Svanasana every day. From calming the mind to relieving stress, this yoga asana can prove to be very beneficial for your mental health. To practice this asana, bend on the ground with your hands and feet and lift your hips upwards while keeping your head down.

Shavasana can relieve stress

It is very easy to practice Shavasana. You will not need much time to practice this asana. Due to this yogasana, your mind will feel peace. To do Shavasana for just 5-10 minutes, lie down on your back and take deep breaths while leaving your hands loose.

To get better results, practice these yoga asanas daily for just one month and see the positive effects yourself.

(This article is for general information, please consult an Ayurveda expert before adopting any remedy)

