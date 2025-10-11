Do you often feel bloated after breakfast? These 10 habits must be triggering it Gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi took to his Instagram handle to share 10 common breakfast mistakes that can cause bloating, including skipping meals, coffee on an empty stomach, and eating too fast.

New Delhi:

It is often said that breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day, as what you eat first determines how your day will go. Despite being aware of common dos and don'ts, many of us still make mistakes during breakfast that can lead to digestive issues like bloating.

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, recently took to his Instagram handle to share ten common breakfast mistakes that can cause bloating. While sharing these insights, Dr Sethi captioned his post: "10 Breakfast Mistakes That Cause Bloating (According to a Stomach Doctor). Which of these mistakes do you think you might be making?"

Have a look at the Instagram post below:

10 breakfast mistakes that cause bloating

According to Dr Sethi, the ten mistakes that may lead to bloating are as follows.

Skipping breakfast and then overeating later Starting the day with sugary cereals or pastries Overloading on milk if you're lactose intolerant Drinking coffee on an empty stomach Eating too fast without properly chewing Using artificial sweeteners in foods or drinks Relying on ultra-processed protein bars or shakes Having carbonated drinks first thing in the morning Not including enough fibre-rich foods Opting for large, high-fat fried breakfasts (greasy oils, processed meats)

The video has garnered over 77 thousand views, hundreds of likes and comments ever since it was uploaded. Social media users reacted to the post and thanked Dr Sethi for sharing the insightful information. One user wrote, "Awesome Sir! Thank you very much for the information and guidance Sir!" Another added, "Good information sir."

The Gut: Your body's second brain

Your gut is the foundation of everything. It facilitates food digestion, absorbs nutrients, and uses them to power and sustain your body. For the unversed, 'gut' refers to the entire gastrointestinal (GI) tract, which comprises the small intestine, large intestine, and stomach.

The gut microbiome, which includes trillions of bacteria, fungi, viruses, and other microbes, is found in the human gut, also referred to as the 'second brain'. It controls hormones, immunity, metabolism, and even mood. According to Dr Medha Kapoor, PhD, Chief Nutrition and Wellness Consultant at Varsity Skin and Wellness Clinic, "Your wellness is as good as your gut health."

