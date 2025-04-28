Do you feel exhausted before going to the gym in summer? Consume these pre-workout drinks to feel energetic Exercising is beneficial for health. People often complain of dehydration after exercising in summer. To avoid this problem, you can consume these pre-workout drinks.

New Delhi:

To stay healthy and fit, people include exercise in their daily routine. Exercising keeps your weight under control and is also beneficial for your health. Doing daily exercise is good for health, but you should take some precautions while exercising in summer. The problem of dehydration is common in summer. You can also get dehydrated while doing heavy workouts. This has a bad effect on health. To avoid this problem, consume more water. Keep the body hydrated before exercising. For this, you can consume some drinks. So let's know about these drinks.

Lemonade

To keep the body hydrated during summer, you should drink lemonade. Lemonade is also very beneficial for health.

Fresh Fruit Juice

Many types of nutrients are found in fruit juice, and its consumption is effective in preventing dehydration. You can consume a watermelon, orange, or banana smoothie.

Coconut Water

Before exercising, you should drink coconut water. Coconut water contains antioxidants; its consumption prevents dehydration in the body and keeps you energetic.

Chia Water

To avoid dehydration, you can consume a drink prepared with lemon, chia seeds, and water. It cools the body and keeps it hydrated.

Green Tea

Green tea is consumed to lose weight, and it is rich in many nutrients. Consumption of green tea gives many health benefits, and it maintains energy.

