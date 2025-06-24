Do you fear not staying committed to your weight loss goals during vacation? Fitness coach shares 5 tricks Learn 5 tricks to be able to keep your weight loss program during vacation without falling into the temptation of abandoning it. A fitness coach gives advice to stay committed to weight loss goals even on vacation, including concrete habits as well as mental readiness.

Vacations are meant for rest, but they can also become a stumbling block for those pursuing fitness goals. Stepping away from your daily routine often means replacing workouts with sightseeing or trading balanced meals for indulgent buffets. It’s easy to slip into habits like overeating or lounging all day, making it harder to stay on track with your weight loss journey.

But falling off the routine during a vacation doesn’t have to spell disaster. With the right approach, it’s entirely possible to enjoy your time off without losing sight of your goals.

Fitness coach, author, and social media influencer Raj Ganpath addressed this common challenge in a June 5 post, offering practical strategies to help you stay committed, even while travelling. Here are his top tips.

Get your mindset right

Raj explains the importance of the way you view your vacation. He says that travel should not be seen as a pause on everyday life and everything associated with it, but as a part of life itself, only in another place.

Exercise every day

Raj insists on keeping exercise in your everyday routine. He said, “Do something. 30 to 60 minutes of something active every day. Make it mandatory."

Walk as much as possible

Raj emphasises the necessity of walking every day, and even more than usual, as vacations offer more opportunities to walk, such as when exploring a city. “Whenever possible, wherever possible, walk as much as you can", he said.

Simplify your nutrition

Buffets often lead to indulgence in overconsumption of food. Raj reminds us to keep the dishes simple and maintain a controlled diet, just as we do on regular days. The coach said, “Maximise the amount of protein and vegetables you eat. Wherever you are, scan the menu, scan the buffet, and try and find protein and vegetables and eat a lot of that. Optimise your starch consumption; not too much, not too little, and you will find a happy medium. And minimise everything else."

Sleep more than usual

Vacations should be an occasion of catching up on sleep and resting, the rhythm of which can often be disrupted at home because of numerous things you have planned on your schedule. Sleep is of major importance in good health, and as Raj mentioned, “You probably have the chance to sleep a little early, wake up a little late. Take advantage of that and sleep a little more. That way, everything else feels easy. You also come back from this vacation or travel feeling refreshed and ready for real life.”

