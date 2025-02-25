Do you also eat at the wrong time? Know what is the right time to eat according to Ayurveda Proper diet is very important to maintain good health. If you also want to stay healthy, then you must eat food at the right time. In this article, we have mentioned the right time to eat food as per Ayurveda.

Having good health is no less than a blessing for a person nowadays as life has changed a lot compared to before. Due to this change, health-related problems have also increased a lot. In this fast-paced life, people are not able to take proper care of their food and drink, which hurts their health. Not eating food on time makes this problem even bigger. According to Ayurveda, eating food at the right time is beneficial for health. So let us know at what time you should eat food throughout the day.

Breakfast

According to Ayurveda, breakfast should be taken only after sunrise. Breakfast is extremely important for our health. People are often in a hurry to get work done in the morning, so at times they skip breakfast. Try to have breakfast between 7 and 9 in the morning. Staying hungry after staying awake for a long time is harmful to health. If you also do this, then this habit of yours can harm your health.

Lunch

There should not be a long gap between breakfast and lunch. If possible, have lunch between 12 and 2 pm. According to Ayurveda, even if you eat heavy food at this time, it gets digested easily.

Dinner

Nowadays people are busy with work and have dinner late at night. Eating late at night can lead to digestion problems. You should eat your dinner between 6 and 8 pm. Keep the dinner light so that it is easily digested and you can sleep well.

However, if you want in between all the major meals of the day you can incorporate a little bit of light and healthy snacks to keep yourself fit and energetic.

