Is Diwali weight gain real? Doctor explains what’s actually happening

Every festive season brings the aroma of sweets, fried delicacies, and family feasts that stretch late into the night. It’s also the time when people worry about “festive weight gain.”

But is this concern real—or just guilt served with your ladoos?

Let’s hear from Dr Arush Sabharwal, Bariatric & Metabolic Surgeon at SCOD (Surgical Centre for Obesity and Diabetes) Clinic.

The real story: temporary gain, not permanent fat

Yes, festive eating can bump up the scale—but most of it isn’t fat.

The 1–2 kilos you notice after the celebrations often come from water retention, bloating, and excess sodium. Traditional foods are richer in salt, sugar, and oil, all of which cause short-term weight fluctuations.

Once you get back to your normal meals and drink enough water, most of that extra weight settles within a week.

Why mindless grazing causes real fat gain

The true culprit isn’t one big Diwali dinner—it’s the constant nibbling that follows.

Skipping proper meals, tasting every sweet that lands at your door, and eating late at night disrupt digestion and metabolism.

Do this for several days and the body starts storing those 300–500 extra calories a day, leading to genuine fat gain.

Hidden calories in your festive drinks

It’s not just the food. Sweetened beverages, mocktails, and alcohol mixers quietly add "empty calories".

A single glass of cola or cocktail can hold 150–200 calories. Combine that with midnight snacking and less movement, and your body stores more than it burns.

It’s just one cheat meal!”—and that’s okay

Your body is resilient; one indulgent meal won’t ruin months of discipline. But don’t make this a habit. Ultimately, what matters is consistency in your habits, not every perfect day. If you feel guilty before eating anything, it does more harm, as you tend to binge eat this way.

Smart hacks to enjoy festivals without guilt

Try to eat before going to any party, preferably any protein or fibre-loaded snack such as homemade yoghurt and fresh salad, as it will hinder you from overeating.

You can eat whatever you love, but be mindful of the portion you consume.

Hydration is very important to curb false hunger and also deal with bloating.

Always try to have a 30-minute walk after a meal to aid digestion.

The takeaway: balance, not restriction

Festive eating should be mindful and not turn into guilt. If you enjoy it for a few days, your progress won't get undone. Just be mindful of creating a balance and not restricting yourself. Portion control is the mantra to a happy and healthy festival season.

