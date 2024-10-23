Diwali 2024: Try THESE 10 easy cleaning tips for a spotless and sparkling home

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Diwali 2024: Try THESE 10 easy cleaning tips

Diwali is a festival in which there is a special zeal and enthusiasm for cleaning and decorating the house. Most people do deep cleaning of the house for this festival. They remove old and unused items and also decorate the house. In such a situation, if you also want to make your house shine before Diwali, then follow these 10 tips. Your house will look spotless and sparkling with less effort.

Easy Tips for Diwali Cleaning:

Do not spread the entire household work at once. Clean the house one by one, drawing room, kitchen, and bathroom. This will make the whole house not look messy and the work will also get done easily. Use a room or a large area as a store room. That is, whatever extra stuff comes out of every room, which you do not want to use or want to remove from the house, keep collecting it in one place. Finally, clean that area. Deep clean the room that needs to be cleaned, that is, clean every part that has not been cleaned in the whole year. Also, throw out all the extra stuff. There is a simple rule about extra stuff, that which has not been used in the last 2 years will not be used in the future either. While cleaning, apart from the floor of the room, clean the walls, fan, lights, photo frames as well as the switchboard and cupboard thoroughly so that the room starts shining. The kitchen is the most cluttered part of the house. Who knows how much stuff gets stored in the kitchen, including old boxes and cardboard? Take out all these things and the kitchen looks bigger and nicer with less stuff. Change your habit of storing groceries. Now there is no need to store groceries for a long time. When needed, groceries are available online in a very short time and deals are also available. In such a situation, do not fill the kitchen with grocery stock. Deep clean the bathroom on Diwali. This includes thorough cleaning of the bathroom and also removing any dampness, doors, and windows, if any need repairs are required. Also, throw out the empty toiletry bottles. Whatever old soap, shampoo, or other cleaning agents are there in the bathroom, they can be used for washing clothes, mopping, or for other cleaning purposes. Keep only those things that are needed and used. The room in which all the useless or unused stuff is kept. Either give it to a needy person or give it to a junk dealer. Do not keep the extra stuff in the house after washing and wiping it again. Lastly, when the whole house is clean, put 1-2 new decorative items in the house. Change the mats in the house. Change the curtains in the house. Change the setting of the curtains or the room. This brings newness to the house. Keep some new indoor plants, also put scented candles and some new lights in the house. This will give a festive feel and also make the mind happy.

