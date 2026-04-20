This 30-minute no-screen rule could transform your sleep routine

New Delhi:

Digital fatigue is no longer a buzzword. It is quietly becoming a daily reality. With long work hours, endless scrolling, and late-night screen habits, many people are finding it harder to switch off, both mentally and physically.

According to Dr Sujit Paul, certified mental health expert and life coach, the issue is not just about screen time. The reason is because of its impact on sleep, concentration, and general well-being. But the solution, he says, doesn’t involve stopping the use of technology entirely.

How your screen time is interfering with your sleep

Nightly phone surfing can be enjoyable, but there’s a price to pay. According to Dr Paul, using phones in the evening interferes with the production of melatonin through exposure to blue light. In simple terms, your brain stays switched on long after your body is ready to rest.

The 30-minute no-screen rule that actually works

If there is one habit worth adopting, this is it. Dr Paul recommends a “30-minute no-screen rule” before bedtime and calls it one of the most effective ways to improve sleep. Even short exposure to screens in bed can increase the risk of disturbed sleep patterns. That half-hour buffer allows your mind to slow down naturally.

Create device-free zones at home

Your environment shapes your habits more than you realise. Creating spaces without devices, particularly bedrooms, encourages your mind to think of this space as one for sleeping, not for stimulating yourself. This change alone will have you sleeping better and thinking more clearly.

Mindful technology usage is true detox

This doesn’t imply going off-grid entirely. It’s all about making it deliberate. According to Dr Paul, some options include switching off notifications that aren’t necessary, allocating some time to be screen-free, and engaging in relaxation activities like reading, journaling, or even a brief stroll. It’s all about making small changes like having meals away from screens or leaving your phone at home for a moment.

Digital detox isn’t about giving up your screens. It’s about gaining back control. The concept of digital detox sounds radical. But this isn’t about being disconnected entirely.

As Dr Paul rightly explains, we’re essentially talking about gaining “digital control.” The point here is that screens are a necessity in today’s world. Hence, it’s about taking conscious breaks to restore harmony, improve sleep, and safeguard mental wellness. Sometimes, the best choice you can make is to simply log off.

Also read: Quiet burnout is rising, and it doesn’t look like a breakdown, psychotherapist explains