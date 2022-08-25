Delhi Weekend Events: Saturday Night Story to Beat Street Festival, Exciting places to visit

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Weekend Events: Exciting places to visit

Delhi Weekend Events: For those who are neck-deep in work and haven’t planned this weekend yet, we have sorted down a complete list of exciting events to attend. All you need to do is take a break from your busy schedule and do something fun and relaxing. So don’t limit yourself to your regular get-togethers or waste away your time being a couch potato. Get ready and put on your smart attires to attend the most exciting events of the city

'Saturday Night Story' at The Story Club and Lounge, The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi

Indulge in an evening of revelry at The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi with 'Saturday Night Story' at The Story Club and Lounge. It’s time for some music, passionately delicious food, evocative cocktails and entertainment galore! Enjoy a Sufi symphony with soulful live Sufi music by the famed Niazi Nizami brothers from 08:30 pm, followed by pulsating live beats from DJ Vyoma -11:30 pm onwards that are sure to get you grooving on the dance floor.

Where: Story Club and Lounge at The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi

When: Saturday, 27th August, 2022; 08:30 pm onwards

Beat Street-India’s first street food & music festival

Beat Street is a street food & music festival that aims to celebrate a city’s best highlights and culinary diversity like never before! Beat Street’s main focus is on street food, art & music. The city loves it’s street food and a fantastic way to enjoy it would be to add some music. The festival will see more than 50 participating restaurants and pop-ups that will make you and your taste buds go down memory lane along with an eventful evening of stellar performances by well known artists. It’s a three day festival that will have you immersed in the best of food, drinks & music.

Where: JLN Stadium

When: 26th to 28th August 2022

Cocktail Week Delhi

Bringing back the Cocktail Week Delhi Edition 2022 for the GenZ and Millenials out there. A weekend full of Whiskey, Wine, Gin & Tonic, and what not, paired with good food, fancy stalls and oh-so-good music ! Not just any event, it's an experience that engages its followers with unique cocktails from renowned cocktails from around the world with pop-ups, food stalls, and more.

Where: DLF Avenue, Saket, New Delhi

When: 26th, 27th & 28th August 2022

Happy Weekend!

Read More Lifestyle News