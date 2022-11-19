Delhi NCR weekend live events Nov 19-20: India International Trade Fair and other outdoors activities to enjoy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JEEVESHU Delhi NCR weekend live events Nov 19-20

Delhi NCR weekend live events Nov 19-20: A variety of outdoor activities can be enjoyed by the residents of Delhi NCR during this weekend. India International Trade Fair has been put up in Pragati Maidan and will be the one stop destination for shoppers. Apart from this, stand up comedy shows and sufi night can also be enjoyed by those in mood for some laughter and music. If you are in Delhi NCR and looking for some outdoor activities to enjoy wiyth your ner and dear ones, here's what you can look up to.

Sufi Serenade at Café After Hours

Café After Hours, Punjabi Bagh is an ideal place to enjoy a magical Sufi night this weekend. Featuring Arjit and The Rewind, this place will make your weekend memorable. The show will happen on November 20 from 8 PM onwards.

Read: Manali witnesses first snowfall of the year, have a look at the mesmerizing views

Jeeveshu Ahluwalia Live Stand-Up Comedy

Amusing one-liners, stories, observations and anecdotes - Jeeveshu Ahluwalia is ready to crack you up with his live stand-up comedy act only at The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi. The show can be enjoyed on November 20 from 8 PM onwards.

Read: Traveling to Australia for T20 World Cup? You shouldn't miss these places Sydney

India International Trade Fair

Are you a trade fair lover? Well if yes, you really need to visit Pragati Madan this weekend to enjoy and shop your favorite items. It has opened to the public November 19-27 from 10 AM onwards.

The Burrah Project: Punjabi Music & Food Festival

The Burrah Project is Delhi’s biggest Punjabi music and food festival can be enjoyed at the JLN Stadium from 18-20 November. The performing artists, Vijay Malik, Rabica Wadhawan, Juggy D, and Maninder Buttar, Deep Money, Noor Chahal and Ammy Virk, Avi J, Money Aujla ft Funkyboyz, Afsana Khan and Gurdas Maan.

The Anoushka Shankar Project India Tour

Acclaimed sitar player, composer and Grammy-nominee Anoushka Shankar, the daughter of sitar legend Pandit Ravi Shankar, is returning to India after 2 years for a three-city tour in support of her new music releases in December. The Anoushka Shankar Project India Tour 2022 will be more international and a fusion project with artists like Gold Panda and Tom Farmer as part of the project. The tour will have a quintet of esteemed artists performing along with Anoushka.

Read More Lifestyle News