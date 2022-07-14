Delhi NCR weekend live events July 15-17: Stand up comedy shows, music concerts, ghazal night

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Live events to check out this weekend in Delhi NCR

Delhi NCR residents will have a lot to forward to as the weekend kicks in on Friday, July 15. From stand-up shows featuring the best comedians in India to live music concerts, beer fest and ghazal night, there is something for everyone who is in the mood to have a nice time outdoors. If you are planning to step out for a fun time with your family or friends, there is plenty to choose from.

Gaurav Kapoor Live

Comedian Gaurav Kapoor is all set to entertain the fans with his latest set of jokes in Gaurav Kapoor Live. He will be performing on Maharana Pratap Auditorium in Noida on July 15 at 6 pm and at The Laugh Store: Vegas Mall Delhi on July 17. Gaurav's wit is sure to leave you in splits if you plan to see him perform live. The tickets are priced reasonably at Rs 499 and Rs 799 respectively.

Mobeer Fest

If you are a beer connoisseur, then Mobeer Fest is the place to be from July 15-17. The event will be taking place at Ministry of Beer, New Delhi and will see music, games, food, stand-up comedy and much more. This can turn out to be an ideal outing with your friends. Tickets are priced at Rs 999 for one.

Parmish Verma Live

Singer Parmish Verma will be performing live in Delhi as part of his India tour on July 16. The venue is Imperfecto Boutique and the ticket is priced at Rs 1500 for one. The performance will start at 8 pm and the show duration is 1.30 hours.

Ghazal Night with Sougata Banerjee

Enjoy a Special night of ghazal with Pandit Sougata Banerjee from Kolkata. He will be performing at Home Delhi in New Delhi on July 16 at 9.30 pm. The special music night can be enjoyed with a loved one. The show duration is 1.30 hours and the ticket is priced at Rs 1000 for one.

DJ night

For those looking to party on the weekend, Sizzling Saturday featuring DJ Tanuj is a good option. The performance starts at 9 pm on Saturday, July 16 and Time Machine, Noida is the venue. You can certainly let loose with your friends and enjoy a night of drinks and dance. The ticket is priced at Rs 2000 for one.

PS: Tickets to all the aforementioned live events can be booked on Book My Show.