Delhi fans experience the best weekend of the year as Comic Con 2022 concludes

Maruti Suzuki Arena Delhi Comic Con powered by Meta in association with Crunchyroll took place on December 9, 10 and 11, 2022. Bringing together the community of comic books, manga, anime, superhero films and all things fun, the event was a grand success with all the fans witnessing the event to the fullest after a hiatus of 2 years.

Hardcore pop culture enthusiasts cosplayed and put on a geek show with much excitement and zeal; while others participated in engaging contests and activities among others. A fun-filled action-packed three-day event brought various publishing houses, Indian and International artists such as Rick Leonardi and Matt Hawkins, standup comedians such as Zakir Khan, Ashish Solanki, Gurleen Pannu, actor Adil Hussain, musicians Forty-Seven and many more.

Comic Con India made it an event to remember for all attendees in Delhi with some thrilling experience zones by Warner Bros for DC’s Shazam, 20th Century Studios’ Avatar: The Way of Water figurines at display, Prime Video’s top international shows such as Jack Ryan S3, The Boys and The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power’s fun engaging games, Otrivin’s student engagement program, Bingo Mad Angles’ contests and fun games, Meta’s quirky 360 camera as well as cool photo booths and Universal Pictures’ Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Maruti Suzuki's Arena enabled a simulated experience with futuristic driving through Virtual Reality.

At the convention, a lineup of comic book creators and artists were present, as well as special sessions that were held for attendees to soak in all the new launches. Interactive sessions with Abhijeet Kini, Rick Leonardi, etc. were held.

On the success of Delhi Comic Con, Jatin Varma, Founder, of Comic Con India said, “It's surreal for me to see how we’ve completed a decade with Comic Con in India. We started our first convention in Delhi back in 2011 and it all comes full circle here with one of our biggest shows yet again. We saw a total of 45K attendees across the three days here in the capital city. It only goes to show the might and strength of our community and it is going to grow only bigger from hereon, especially for our next event in Mumbai!”

Standup comedian Zakir Khan said “It was an incredible experience. Comic-Con has always made me feel at home. With Comic-Con marking its tenth anniversary, it brings me immense joy to be a part of it. I’d like to congratulate Comic Con on its grand success.” The National Award-winning actor Adil Hussain said, “This is my first ever experience at the Comic Con in Delhi and I had a great time interacting with the audience on the ‘Star Trek: Discovery series. I would like to express my gratitude to the entire team of Comic Con India for organizing such a spectacular experience for Comic and pop culture fans.”

Rapper Forty-Seven said, “I have always loved Comic Con, as a fan and as a visitor… This time around, I got to be a part of it as a performer, and it has been a delight. I had a wonderful experience and look forward to more of such incredible performances with Comic Con India”.

Maruti Suzuki Arena Delhi Comic Con powered by Meta in association with Crunchy Roll was held on the 9th, 10th, and 11th of December 2022 and on the 19th and 20th of November in Bangalore. Mumbai Comic Con will be on the 11th and 12th of February 2023.

