Can work from home (WFH) help in improving Delhi-NCR's air quality | 5 Points

Amid worsening air quality in Delhi, the Kejriwal-led sarkar was compelled to issue work-from-home (WFH) directions for 50 per cent staff in government, and private offices. In this article, India TV will explain the positive impacts of working from home (WFH) on air quality, particularly in urban and densely populated areas.

How WFH Can Help in Improving Air Quality Index (AQI): 5 Points

Reduced Commuting Emissions: When people work from home, there are fewer cars, and bikes on the road, leading to decreased air pollution from vehicle exhaust, such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and volatile organic compounds. This can result in cleaner air and lower levels of smog in urban areas.

Lower Traffic Congestion: Less people commuting to work means less traffic congestion, which can lead to smoother traffic flow and reduced idling time for vehicles. This, in turn, reduces fuel consumption and emissions from stationary vehicles.

Energy Savings in Office Buildings: Many office buildings and workplaces consume a substantial amount of energy for heating, cooling, and lighting. With fewer employees in these facilities, energy consumption can be significantly reduced, resulting in lower emissions from power generation and heating sources.

Promotion of Sustainable Transportation: Working from home can encourage the use of more sustainable transportation options, such as walking or cycling for short errands, which can further reduce emissions and improve air quality.

Improved Local Air Quality: Work-from-home arrangements can lead to a decrease in localized air pollution in residential neighborhoods, making the air cleaner and healthier for those who remain at home.

Delhi Air Pollution

Earlier in the day, in view of the rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the ‘Odd-Even’ vehicle system will be implemented for a week in the national Capital from November 13 to 20. Yesterday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the entire Delhi- NCR with immediate effect, in addition to all actions under Stage I, II and III to prevent further deterioration of air quality. Notably, GRAP is a set of measures drafted by the Centre's CAQM to tackle air pollution. Stage IV is the highest level of pollution alert.

The eight-point action plan as per Stage IV of GRAP is applicable with immediate effect in the entire NCR. Under the action plan entry of truck traffic into Delhi is banned. However, trucks carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services and all LNG/ CNG/ electric trucks will be allowed.

There will also be a ban on the plying of Delhi - registered diesel-operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) in Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services.

