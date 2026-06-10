Why many people gain back more weight after crash dieting? Expert explains

New Delhi:

The pressure of wedding dates, social media trends and celebrity transformations has increased the desire for rapid weight loss. In pursuit of quick results, many people opt for crash diets that promise dramatic changes within a few days or weeks.

Though one may notice immediate changes on the weighing scale, experts caution that crash diets can adversely affect metabolism, muscle health and even post-surgery recovery. According to Dr Ashish Gautam, Principal Director, Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgery, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, New Delhi, sustainable weight loss is far healthier than crash dieting.

What exactly is crash dieting?

Crash diets usually involve drastically cutting calories or eliminating entire food groups in an attempt to lose weight quickly.

Some people prefer liquid diets, while others completely remove carbohydrates from their meals or consume extremely low-calorie diets. While this method may appear effective initially, much of the early weight loss often comes from water and glycogen stores.

Why your metabolism suffers

The human body is designed to protect itself during periods of starvation.

When there is a sudden reduction in food intake, the body conserves energy by reducing its overall energy expenditure. As a result, metabolism slows down, making it harder to burn calories, while muscle tissue begins to be used as an energy source.

Consequently, a person may experience:

Weakness

Dizziness

Fatigue

Constipation

Acidity

Sleeplessness

Irritability

In women, frequent crash dieting may also lead to hair loss due to hormonal imbalances.

The hidden danger of muscle loss

One of the most significant risks associated with crash dieting is the loss of muscle mass.

Muscles play an important role in metabolism, movement, glucose regulation and immune function. When muscle mass decreases, metabolism slows down, even when the body is at rest.

This is one reason why many people regain weight soon after following extreme diets. In some cases, individuals may end up weighing more than they did before starting a crash diet.

Crash diets and metabolic disorders

People with obesity, diabetes, fatty liver disease, thyroid disorders or PCOS are considered particularly vulnerable to the negative effects of extreme dieting.

According to the article, severe calorie restriction can negatively affect metabolic function by causing fluctuations in blood sugar levels, leading to headaches, mood swings and fatigue. Long gaps between meals and inadequate protein intake may also contribute to overeating later in the day.

People with diabetes or hypertension should be especially cautious about these effects.

The surprising impact on surgery recovery

Many people do not realise that crash dieting can also affect surgical outcomes.

Patients preparing for procedures such as hernia surgery, gallbladder surgery, bariatric surgery or orthopaedic surgery sometimes attempt rapid weight loss before surgery without proper medical supervision.

Rapid weight loss can lead to:

Protein malnutrition

Impaired wound healing

A weakened immune system

Delayed tissue regeneration

Increased risk of infection

Extended recovery times

Experts generally recommend gradual, medically supervised weight loss before elective surgery.

Why gradual weight loss is a better choice

Dr Gautam says the human body responds far better to moderation than extremes.

In general, healthy weight loss includes:

Controlled calorie intake

A balanced meal plan

Adequate protein intake

Regular physical activity

Sufficient sleep

Proper hydration

Even modest weight loss can help improve blood sugar levels, blood pressure, joint health, sleep quality and fatty liver disease.

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