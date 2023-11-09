COP28 Global Interfaith Summit: UAE President and Jain Acharya Lokesh discuss Jainism's fundamental principles

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE COP28 Global Interfaith Summit.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the ruler of the United Arab Emirates, and Jain Acharya Lokesh had a significant conversation about global events and the state of the world today. The Founder of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti and World Peace Center, Acharya Lokesh was in Abu Dhabi to represent Jainism in the COP28 Global Interfaith Summit and had been invited to the President’s palace. Acharya Lokesh briefed the UAE President on Jainism's fundamental principles at the World Peace Center.

What are the fundamental principles of Jainism?

Informing the Honorable President, Lokesh ji stated that the ideology of the 24th Tirthankar of Jainism, Lord Mahavira offers answers to innumerable global issues, such as climate change, violence/religious intolerance, poverty and inequality. Non-violence, peace, benevolence, love, and compassion are among the core tenets of Jainism, according to Acharya Lokesh. He stated that a World Peace Center is being constructed in Delhi - The national capital region of India with the intent of spreading these ideologies throughout the world. It is scheduled to be formally opened in 2024.

The Honorable President hailed the United Nations Environment Program, the Muslim Council of Elders, and the COP28 organizers for their contributions to the historic success of the Global Interfaith Summit held in Abu Dhabi. The President stated that he was interested in learning more about Jainism and the World Peace Center.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Eminent Representative of Pope Francis, the Eminent Representative of the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Professor Mohammed Al-Daweini, the Patriarch of Constantinople, the Patriarch of Moscow, and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Swami Amritswarupanand Puri, the chief disciple of Mata Amritanandamayi Devi (Amma), Brother Mohinder Singh of the Nishkam Seva Trust Birmingham, Sister Maureen Goodman, the Director of Brahma Kumaris in the United Kingdom, Grandmother Mona Polaka, the Indigenous leader of the Colorado River Indian Tribe, M.S. Bani Duggal, the Principal Representative of the International Community, Bhai Satpal Singh ji, Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati ji, Brahmarshi Kumar Swami, and others were among the 30 renowned global religious leaders present at COP28-UAE which brings together religious leaders and dominant people from all over the world.

