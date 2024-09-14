Confused how much to walk every day? Know about ideal distance for all age groups

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know ideal distance to walk daily for all age groups

Walking is a great way to stay active and maintain a healthy lifestyle, but how much should you walk each day? The ideal distance can vary depending on age and individual health. Here’s a simple guide to help you determine how much walking is right for you or your loved ones.

For Children and Adolescents (Ages 6-17)

Children and teenagers are generally full of energy, and walking can be a fun way to stay active. Aim for at least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity each day. This can include walking, running, or other activities, but walking can be a great part of this routine. Encouraging daily walks not only promotes physical health but also helps in developing healthy habits early on.

For Adults (Ages 18-64)

For most adults, walking is an excellent way to achieve cardiovascular fitness and manage weight. The general recommendation is to walk at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity each week. This can be broken down into 30 minutes a day, five days a week. If you’re just starting or have a busy schedule, even short, brisk walks can be beneficial and can be gradually increased.

For Older Adults (Ages 65 and Up)

As we age, maintaining mobility and balance becomes crucial. Older adults should aim for the same 150 minutes of moderate-intensity walking per week as younger adults. However, it’s essential to listen to your body and adjust the intensity and duration based on personal comfort and fitness levels. Walking can help improve balance, strength, and overall well-being, so even shorter walks can be very effective.

Tips for All Age Groups

Start Slowly: If you’re new to walking or haven’t been active for a while, start with shorter walks and gradually increase the duration.

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water before, during, and after your walk.

Wear Comfortable Shoes: Proper footwear can prevent discomfort and injuries.

Mix It Up: Incorporate different routes or terrains to keep your walks interesting and challenging.

Incorporating walking into your daily routine can offer numerous health benefits. Whether you’re a child, adult, or senior, finding the right amount of walking for your age and fitness level can help you stay active and healthy.

ALSO READ: Why are we asked to walk 10,000 steps every day to stay fit? Know the reason behind it