Does coffee make you rush to the bathroom? AIIMS-trained doctor explains why

New Delhi:

Coffee is one of those things people rarely question. It is just there. Morning routine. Midday break. Sometimes even a late-night fix. For many, it feels non-negotiable.

But the way your body reacts to coffee is not random. It is doing something very specific. And if you have ever felt the sudden urge to use the bathroom right after your first sip, there is an explanation behind it.

To break it down, AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford-trained gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi shared insights in an Instagram video. “If coffee sends you to the bathroom immediately, your gut may be reacting to something,” he said, adding, “Your body actually has a reflex called the gastrocolic reflex.”

Gastrocolic reflex: Why coffee makes you go

Dr Sethi explains that this reflex is a natural digestive response. When anything enters your stomach, it sends a signal to the colon to start moving.

“Coffee simply amplifies that signal. But here is what surprises many patients. Even decaf coffee can trigger this effect. That is because coffee also stimulates hormones that increase colon activity,” he said.

So it is not just caffeine. The drink itself plays a role.

For many people, this response is completely normal. In fact, it can even indicate that digestion is working well. But there is a line.

“If coffee causes cramps or diarrhoea, then try drinking it after food and not on an empty stomach,” Dr Sethi advised.

Coffee and gut sensitivity: When to be careful

Not every reaction should be ignored. If your body consistently feels uncomfortable after coffee, it might be worth adjusting how and when you drink it.

Having it on an empty stomach can make the response stronger. A small change in timing can make a noticeable difference. Nothing complicated. Just paying attention.

Coffee and liver health: The unexpected benefits

Interestingly, coffee is not all bad news. In fact, it can support certain aspects of health when consumed regularly.

In another Instagram video, Dr Sethi explained what happens over time. “First, your liver can benefit,” he said, noting that regular coffee intake is linked with a lower risk of fatty liver, fibrosis and cirrhosis.

He also pointed out that it may help reduce excessive scar tissue build-up in the liver. That matters more than people realise.

Coffee, metabolism and appetite: What else changes

Coffee also contains compounds like chlorogenic acid, which can support insulin sensitivity.

Dr Sethi explained that black coffee can boost metabolic rate and fat oxidation. It works by stimulating the nervous system, signalling the body to break down fat more efficiently.

He also described it as a natural appetite suppressant, which can help keep calorie intake in check.

What this means for your daily coffee habit

Coffee is not the problem. How your body responds to it is what matters.

For some, it supports digestion and metabolism. For others, it can trigger discomfort. The difference often comes down to timing, quantity and individual tolerance.

So instead of cutting it out completely, it might just be about tweaking how you drink it.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

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