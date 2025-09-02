Coconut as India’s OG superfood: hair oil, smoothies, skincare hacks Coconut is also known to be a superfood due to its nutritional profile and health benefits. It has been a part of the Indian household for centuries. Read on to know how coconut is used in different ways in our everyday lives.

World Coconut Day is celebrated every year on September 2. The day highlights the importance of coconuts in our daily lives and how different parts of the coconut tree are used. From the coconut water, to its flesh, oil and more, coconut is used in so many ways.

Coconut is also known to be a superfood due to its nutritional profile and health benefits. It has been a part of the Indian household for centuries. Coconut is a source of healthy fats, is a quick source of energy and helps in brain function. Read on to know how coconut is used in different ways in our everyday lives.

Coconut as India’s OG Superfood

Coconut hair oil for strong and healthy hair

It has been the best solution for Indian hair care for centuries. It is rich in lauric acid and penetrates deep into the scalp, which helps nourish hair follicles and prevents hair oil.

When you oil your hair regularly, it helps to strengthen the strands, reduce breakage and keeps the hair soft and shiny. It also helps in fighting dandruff and reducing dryness, which makes it a good alternative to chemical-based products.

Coconut water and milk in smoothies

Coconut water and coconut milk are popular add-ons that are used in smoothies. Coconut water is naturally hydrating and has electrolytes like potassium which makes it perfect after workouts. Coconut water, on the other hand, gives your smoothie a creamy texture and it also has healthy fats that help to keep you full for longer.

Coconut oil for skincare hacks

Coconut oil can be used for several skincare hacks. It works as a natural moisturiser which helps to soothe dry patches and leaves your skin feeling soft. The antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of coconut oil can also help calm minor irritations. A lot of people also use coconut oil as a lip balm, body oil or even a gentle makeup remover. There are several coconut-based DIY face masks that have been age-old beauty secrets.

Coconut water for hydration, energy

This is a light and refreshing drink that is loaded with electrolytes. It helps to hydrate the body, regulate blood pressure and improve heart health. Unlike other drinks which are loaded with sugar, this is low in calories and naturally sweet.

