Childhood Nutrition: Know how to avoid deficiencies and encourage healthy eating habits Nutrition deficiency in children can not only their physical well-being but also their mental health. It can affect their mood, ability to focus, and behavioural patterns.

Nutrition plays a crucial role when it comes to your little one's growth and development. The early years are a golden opportunity for parents to lay a strong foundation for life-long health benefits. Nutrients are generally found in a variety of food options. However, habits like being picky about certain foods, poor dietary choices, eating foods that often lack essential nutrients, or having restricting eating patterns can lead to nutrition deficiency. Kids are usually choosy when it comes to eating healthy and nutrient-rich foods, which can easily lead to deficiency.

When we spoke to Dt Nisha, Consultant-Dietary, Nutrition & Lactation, Motherhood Hospitals, Gurgaon, she said that parents need to understand that these deficiencies, if overlooked, can cause a range of health issues, over time. This can include health issues like delayed physical growth, cognitive development, and also weakened immune system. Weak immunity can make it challenging for their body to fight various viruses and health issues. Low levels of iron in the body can anaemia which can negatively affect energy levels and concentration, whereas calcium deficiency can weaken the bones.

Tips for avoiding deficiencies and promoting healthy eating

Offer them a variety of foods: Your children need to eat a bit of everything. Their meals should include plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, proteins, legumes, lentils, and healthy fats. These foods are jam-packed with several essential nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, calcium, omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, iron, and zinc. Try to make the meals colourful and interesting to make them eat them without being fussy.

Limit sugary and processed foods: It won’t be surprising that your kids will choose to eat unhealthy snacks or candies instead of veggies or healthy foods when given a choice. Eating processed or sugary foods can be harmful to their overall well-being and also lead to nutrient deficiencies. This is because most processed foods often lack essential nutrients. Encourage them to eat healthy snacks such as nuts, seeds, or fruits instead of munching on unhealthy chips or candies.

Teach your kids about nutrition: Forcing them to eat healthy foods is going to make them cranky and lead to unhealthy relationships with food. To avoid this teach them about the importance of healthy eating and how important it is for the beneficial for their growth and development. Discuss with them about how different foods provide different health benefits.

Be a role model: Kids tend to mimic what they see. So, if you as a parent want them to develop healthy eating habits then start with yourself. Avoid eating junk or processed foods in front of your kids. Try to make meal times more interesting and fun rather than boring time.

