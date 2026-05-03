Why toddlers in India are showing signs of stress and what parents can do

New Delhi:

We often talk about teenage anxiety, exam stress and burnout in young adults. But a quieter, more worrying trend is emerging much earlier, among toddlers who cannot yet explain what they feel.

From disturbed sleep patterns to separation anxiety and unexplained irritability, early signs of stress are increasingly visible in children under five. Experts say the reasons are often rooted not in the child, but in the environment they are growing up in.

Why stress is showing up so early

According to Preeti Kwatra, Co-Founder and CEO of Petals Preschool and Daycare, and a child psychologist, these signs are no longer rare.

“Think about a three-year-old who cannot sleep, the toddler who cries every morning when the parent leaves, and the child who is barely four and already anxious. This is what preschool educators witness regularly.”

She explains that young children may not understand conflict or instability, but they feel it deeply.

“Children this age do not understand what is going on around them. They just feel that something is off, and that feeling sits in their body.”

The hidden triggers parents often miss

1. Unstable home environments

Frequent arguments, changing caregivers, or irregular routines can quietly build stress in young children.

“Most of this is often missed but usually comes from their environment… no fixed time to eat or sleep because parents are juggling too much.”

2. Pressure to ‘perform’ too early

The push for early learning is another major factor.

“Parents expect a two-year-old to recognise letters and a three-year-old to write their name… children this age are not wired for it. The anxiety is real even if the child cannot say so.”

3. Too much screen time, too little real play

A growing concern is reduced outdoor play and rising screen exposure.

“Screen time for children under five in India is more than two hours every day… far more than what the WHO suggests.”

Kwatra adds that screens cannot replace real-world interaction.

“A screen cannot interact; it does not help a child develop the skills that come from playing in a park with their peers.”

What actually helps (and it’s simpler than you think)

The solution, experts say, isn’t complicated — but it does require consistency.

Create a predictable routine

“A routine helps more than we can imagine… it is easier for them to navigate their day without being cranky.”

Be fully present

“It is very important to put the phone down, shut the television, and talk to your child.”

Encourage unstructured play

Let them play outdoors without a fixed goal — it builds emotional and social resilience.

Reduce screen exposure

Cutting screen time, even gradually, can significantly improve behaviour and attention.

Let go of performance pressure

“Before five, none of that matters. A child who feels loved and safe is already ahead.”

Why these early years matter more than we realise

The first five years are not just about growth milestones; they shape how a child processes emotions, relationships and stress later in life. “What children experience right now… shapes how they handle life for a long time after.”

That makes early emotional well-being not just a parenting priority, but a long-term investment.

Also read: The power of gratitude: A small habit that changes everything