Chhath Puja Day 4 Usha Arghya: Know Significance, Puja Vidhi and Mantra to worship Sun

Devotees offer prayers to the Sun on Chhath Puja

The four-day-long Chhath Puja will be coming to a close on October 31 with devotees offering their prayers to the Sun. The Day 4 of Chhath Puja is known as Usha Arghya or Parana Din. On this day, some devotees will also break the difficult 36-hour-long fast of the Chhath. Arghya will be offered to the rising sun on October 31 and prayers will be offered near the water banks. Women observe this festival for the well-being and long lives of their families. Know the significance of Usha Arghya and the puja rituals.

Chhath Puja Usha Arghya Date

Usha Arghya, which is the fourth day of Chhath Puja, will fall on October 31, Monday.

Chhath Puja Usha Arghya Sunrise and Sunset Time

As per Panchang, the sunrise and sunset timings of Usha Arghya are:

Sunrise: 06:31 am

Sunset: 05:37 pm

Chhath Puja Usha Arghya Rituals

The 36-hour-long fast of Chhath will be completed after Usha Arghya. On the final day of Chhath devotees offer Usha Arghya or Dusri Argya to the rising sun. The ritual is done while standing with the feet dipped in a water body. After this, devotees conclude their fast and distribute prasad.

