Chhath Puja 2023: Sandhya Arghya timings in Patna, Delhi and other cities here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chhath Puja 2023: Sandhya Arghya timings

Chhath Puja 2023: Chhath Puja — one of the most significant festivals in India began today. It's a grand celebration that takes place all over India, especially in Bihar, UP and Jharkhand. This year, the four-day festivities which commenced on November 17 (Friday), will conclude on November 20 (Monday) with Usha (morning) Arghaya.

The first day, known as Nahaye Khaye, involves a ritualistic bath and a simple meal. On the second day, Lohanda and Kharna are observed, featuring the preparation of a special prasad and the offering of kheer and fruits. The third day is marked by Sandhya Arghya, a ritual where devotees present offerings to the setting sun. Finally, on the last day of the festival, Usha Arghya is offered to the rising sun, symbolizing the conclusion of the Chhath Puja celebrations.

Chhath Puja 2023: City-wise Sandhya Arghya timings

Patna: 5:00 PM

5:00 PM Bhagalpur: 4:54 PM

4:54 PM Delhi: 5:27 PM

5:27 PM Prayagraj: 5:15 PM

5:15 PM Ranchi: 5:03 PM

5:03 PM Chandigarh: 5:25 PM

5:25 PM Kanpur: 5:28 PM

5:28 PM Gaya: 5:02 PM

5:02 PM Kolkata: 5:00 PM

5:00 PM Hyderabad: 5:40 PM

5:40 PM Bhopal: 5:35 PM

5:35 PM Lucknow: 4:52 PM

Chhath Puja Important Dates, Arghya Time, and Paran Time

November 17: Nahay-Khay. Sunrise at 6:45 AM. Sunset at 5:27 PM.

Nahay-Khay. Sunrise at 6:45 AM. Sunset at 5:27 PM. November 18: Kharna. Sunrise at 6:46 AM. Sunset at 5:26 PM.

Kharna. Sunrise at 6:46 AM. Sunset at 5:26 PM. November 19: Evening Arghya time at sunset 5:26 PM. The third day is crucial, with devotees offering arghya to the setting sun, followed by arranging fruits, thekua, rice laddoos, etc., in the arghya basket. Standing in the water of a river or pond, they offer arghya.

Evening Arghya time at sunset 5:26 PM. The third day is crucial, with devotees offering arghya to the setting sun, followed by arranging fruits, thekua, rice laddoos, etc., in the arghya basket. Standing in the water of a river or pond, they offer arghya. November 20: Sunrise at 6:47 AM. The tradition of offering arghya to the rising sun marks the conclusion of the Chhath festival, concluding the 36-hour fast.

Read More Lifestyle News