Chhath Puja 2022 Day 2: Lohanda and Kharna Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Time, Significance and Celebration

Chhath Puja 2022: The four-day festival of Chhath Puja began on Friday, October 28, and people across the country are celebrating the auspicious occasion with great zeal. Also known as Shashti, Chhath, Chhathi and Chhath Parv, Chhath Puja, begins with Nahay Khay and ends with Usha Arghya. Saturday happens to be the second day which is known as Kharna. On this day, devotees observe Vrat for a time-period of almost 8 to 12 hours and make dishes like Gur ki Kheer, Kaddu-Bhaat, and Thekua–Gujiya. After completion of the fast, these dishes are relished with family members.

Apart from this, people also wear new clothes and celebrate the auspicious occasion with their friends and family. Just in case you are going to celebrate Lohanda today and observe Kharna puja, here are all the details you need to know including puja vidhi, muhurat and significance.

Lohanda and Kharna Puja: Time and Muhurat

Kharna will be performed and the first Arghya will be offered to the setting sun in the evening. According to Drik Panchang, the Chaturthi will begin at 08:13 am, Panchami will be at 05:49 am on October 30, and the Brahma Muhurat will last from 05:02 am to 05:52 am on October 29.

Lohanda and Kharna Rituals

On the second day of the Chhath puja, people keep fast and eat after offering prayers to Sun in the evening. Devotees after performing Surya Puja consume the prasad which includes Rasiao-kheer, puris and fruits. Fasting women offer prasad to Chhath Maiya first and later consume the sacred food. The water from the holy river is carried to home and is used in cooking food offerings for Surya which then continues for the next 36 hours. On this day devotees eats rice, gram pulses, and pumpkin vegetables sans onion and garlic. ALSO READ: Lunar Eclipse 2022: Date, Time of last chandra grahan of this year; Do's and Don'ts to see 'Blood Moon'

After eating the food sometime mid-noon, the Parvatin (devotee) starts the nirjala fast which is broken only the next day evening. During this period of three nights and four days, the worshiper observes purity and sleeps on the floor. Since it falls in winter, a bed on rice straws is made by putting a blanket on it.

Significance of Chhath Puja:

The festival of Chhath takes place on the Shashti (sixth day) of Kartik month during which Shashthi Maiya is worshiped. She is also called Chhathi Maiya in Bihar. It is believed that Chhathi Maiya is the sister of Sun God. This is why people please her by offering water to the Sun. Not only this but Katyayani Devi, the sixth form of Maa Durga, is also worshipped during these days. Couples who do not have children observe Chhath Vrat and others celebrate Chhath for the happiness and peace of their children.

