Chardham Yatra: Know why the sacred yatra always begins from Yamunotri

Chardham Yatra is one of the most auspicious pilgrimages in the country. The Char Dham is considered to be one of the holiest places in Uttarakhand. The temples of Chardham open for a period of 6 months, and they remain closed during the other times. This year, the Chardham Yatra will begin on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya, which will be celebrated on April 30, 2025.

The Chardham includes four temples; Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath. It is a popular belief that people going for the Chardham pilgrimage should begin their journey with the Yamunotri Dham. There are several religious as well as geographical reasons that support this popular belief. Read on to know more.

Yamunotri Dham is the origin of Maa Yamuna. According to religious beliefs, Maa Yamuna is the sister of Yamraj, who helps you overcome fear. Legends have it that once Yamraj had gone to meet his sister Yamuna on the day of Bhaidooj. Yamraj blessed his sister Yamuna that whoever takes a bath in your river will be forgiven for their sins and get salvation. Hence, it is believed auspicious to visit Chardham only after you've taken a dip in the Yamuna river, as it helps you to get rid of your sins. It is believed that if you do so, you will not face any kind of obstruction during your Chardham Yatra.

There's another perspective that explains why you should begin your journey from Yamunotri. The Yamunotri Dham is located in the west, and the other Dhams come after this one. Hence, it is said that you should start your Chardham Yatra from the Yamunotri Dham.

Also, it is a popular religious belief that when you undertake this pilgrimage, you should do it from west to east. A clockwise journey is considered to be auspicious. This is also one of the reasons why you should begin from Yamunotri after taking a dip in the Yamuna river.

