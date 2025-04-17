Char Dham Yatra 2025: Dev Doli of Kedarnath Dham to be carried out soon, know its importance Kedarnath Dham is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva. This year the doors of Kedarnath temple will open on May 2, 2025. Let us tell you that the journey of Char Dham lasts for 6 months, after which the doors of all the temples are closed.

New Delhi:

Every Lord Shiva devotee wants to visit Kedarnath once in their lifetime. This temple is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva. Every year, lakhs of devotees visit Kedarnath. All the sorrows of the devotees are eradicated by just seeing Baba Kedar. According to religious beliefs, the special blessings of Lord Shiva shower on the devotees visiting Kedarnath Dham, and all their wishes are fulfilled.

Dev Doli tradition is associated with the Kedarnath temple

This year, the doors of Kedarnath will be opened on May 2, 2025. Let us tell you that many traditions are followed before opening the doors of the Kedarnath temple. Baba Bhairav ​​Nath is worshipped before opening the doors. After this, the Panchmukhi Doli of Kedarnath is taken from Ukhimath to Kedarnath Dham. Only after this, the doors of the Kedarnath temple are opened for devotees by following a few rituals the next day.

Panchmukhi Doli

Let us tell you that when the doors of the Kedarnath temple are closed, Baba Kedar resides in the Gaddi Sthal Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath for the next six months. Lord Kedarnath's palanquin has five faces. A silver Bhog idol of Baba Kedar is seated inside this Doli. The Bhog idol of Baba Kedar is brought to his winter seat in this five-faced Doli. Then, at the time of opening the doors, Baba Kedar's Bhog idol is taken to Kedarnath in the same Doli. This idol is worshipped for six months in Kedarnath and six months in Omkareshwar Temple.

When will the Char Dham Yatra start in 2025?

This year, the Char Dham Yatra will start on April 30, 2025. The doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri will open on this day. The doors of the Kedarnath temple will open on May 2, 2025. After this, the doors of Badrinath will open for devotees on May 4, 2025. Devotees come from far and wide to visit these four Dhams situated in Uttarakhand. In the four Dhams, Yamunotri is visited first, then Gangotri. After that, Kedarnath and finally Badrinath are visited.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and popular beliefs. India TV does not confirm anything about this. It has been presented here keeping in mind the general public interest.)

