Chaitra Navratri 2023: Different avatars of Maa Durga are worshipped; know date-wise calendar

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Navratri has a special significance in the Hindu culture. There are four Navratris celebrated throughout the year, and two are major Navratris- Chaitra and Sharadiya Navratri. They are celebrated with great enthusiasm. Chaitra Navratri is celebrated every year on the Pratipada date of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. In these 9 days, nine forms of Maa Durga are duly worshipped. Know the names of these nine incarnations of Goddess Durga and also when are they worshiped.

Chaitra Navratri 2023 start and end date

According to the Hindu calendar, the Pratipada date of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month will start at 10:52 pm on March 21 and will end on March 22 at 8:20 pm. That's why this year Chaitra Navratri is starting from 22 March 2023 Chaitra Shukla Pratipada which will end on 30 March 2023.

Chaitra Navratri 2023 Calendar

Chaitra Navratri is starting from Wednesday, March 22, 2023, and on the first day Maa Shailputri will be worshipped 23rd March 2023, Thursday - Maa Brahmacharini Devi will be worshiped on the second day Maa Chandraghanta will be worshiped on the third day of Navratri on March 24, 2023 Mother Kushmanda will be worshiped on the fourth day on March 25, 2023 March 26 is Panchami Tithi and on this day Maa Skandamata will be worshipped March 27, 2023 is the sixth day of Navratri and on this day Maa Katyayani Devi will be worshipped March 28, 2023 is the seventh date of Navratri and on this day Maa Kalratri will be worshipped March 29, 2023 is the eighth day of Chaitra Navratri and Maa Mahagauri will be worshiped on this day Worship of Maa Siddhidatri on 30 March 2023 is Ram Navami

