Chaitra Navratri 2023: Date, puja vidhi, shubh muhurat and auspicious time for Ghatasthapana

Chaitra Navratri 2023: As the longest Hindu festival nears, Hindu devotees are gearing up to offer their prayers and worship the goddesses during these nine auspicious days. As per the Hindu calendar, every year Chaitra starts from Shukla Pratipada Tithi till Navami Tithi. On this occasion, along with setting up the Kalash, the devotees worship the nine forms of Maa Durga. At the same time, many devotees observe a strict fast during this time. It is a belief that by worshiping and fasting during Navratri, Maa Durga takes away all the troubles and also brings happiness, prosperity and wealth. So, if you are also gearing up to celebrate Chaitra Navratri, know the auspicious time for the establishment of Kalash (Ghatasthapana), and also know on which form of the goddess will be worshipped on which day-

When is Chaitra Navratri 2023 starting?

According to the Hindu calendar, the Pratipada date of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month will start from 10:52 pm on March 21, which will end on March 22 at 8:20 pm. That's why this year Chaitra Navratri is starting from 22 March and will end on 30 March 2023.

Chaitra Navratri Kalash installation (Ghatasthapana) Auspicious Time

March 22 from 6:23 am to 7:32 am

How to establish Ghat in Navratri (Navratri Ghatasthapana Vidhi)

The north-east direction is considered the most auspicious for setting up the urn (Kalash)

Keep a chouki sprinkled with Ganga water in this direction of the temple in the house and put a red cloth on it. Then install a picture or idol of Maa Durga.

Now keep holy soil in an earthen pot and sow barley seeds

Fill Ganges water in a copper or earthen pot and put Akshat, betel nuts, coins, a pair of cloves and Durva grass in it

Tie Kalava on the mouth of the Kalash and wrap a coconut with a red chunri and tie it to the Kalava. First put mango leaves in the Kalash and place the coconut on it.

Now place the urn on the barley pot and establish the urn on the right side of Maa Durga.

After installing the Kalash, worship Maa Durga

