Celebrity dress designer Asma Gulzar honored by Russian Culture Center

Celebrity dress designer Asma Gulzar, who has worked with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Nusrat Bharucha, Pooja Batra and reality TV star Devoleena, has been honored by the Russian Culture Center in New Delhi to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. This award has been given to eminent personalities to commemorate 75 years of Indo-Russian opposition relations.

Asma Gulzar has been working since 2008 and has her own fashion label named Aida Couture with stores from New Delhi to Dubai. Asma says, "fashion, like any other art, evolves with the passage of time. Yes, it is true that you draw inspiration for designs from different sources. But whatever you visualize and design has a different story of its own.

Asma Gulzar, a 2003 graduate from NIFT in the field of fashion design, also received the British Parliament Award in the year 2018. She has also been invited by BBC Radio. Apart from this, she has also received the prestigious Stardust Global Icon Award and Being She Universe Award.

Asma is mostly known for her indo- fusion designs. Asma says, "I have always emphasized on variety, that is why there is something for everyone in my treasury. Wedding Collection, Winter Collection to Trendy Collection, everything you want is available. You can choose whatever you want." Asma says that she considers herself lucky that she got a chance to work with A-listers from the very beginning and did not have to look back. However, she claims that her path was not easy. She had to work hard to make a name for herself and even today women need hard work to make their place in this field.

After working for 5 years in the industry, Asma Gulzar has started working as an independent fashion designer. Soon, she is going to launch a new collection - Malak.

"Malak is also a full-blown rainbow of India's beauty and the collection tells us a sublime story of a generation that is in step with the world but also connected to its roots", adds Asma.

