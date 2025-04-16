Cardio vs Strength Training: Dr Shriram Nene shares which one you should choose for better results Dr Shriram Nene, a cardiothoracic surgeon, in a recent video on Instagram shared the difference between cardio and strength training and which one is better for your health. Read on to know what he says.

New Delhi:

There has always been debate about cardio and strength training as to which one has better results. There have been several studies which highlight the benefits of each of them. Dr Shriram Nene, a cardiothoracic surgeon and actor Madhuri Dixit's husband shares posts on Instagram and YouTube on health-related topics. In a recent video, Dr Nene shares the difference between cardio and strength training and which one is better for your health.

The post garnered more than 59.1K views since it was posted. The caption of the post reads, "Cardio vs Strength Training — which one’s your go-to? In my opinion, it’s not about choosing one over the other. Both are important and work best when done in balance. Cardio keeps your heart strong, while strength training builds and maintains muscle—a combo that supports overall health and longevity. So why not do both? Your body will thank you."

In the video, he further says, "Cardio burns calories but strength builds muscle, so which one wins? The benefit of cardio is that it boosts your heart health. Most of all, it improves your endurance and burns calories quickly."

Speaking about strength training, he says, "It builds muscle by actually ripping apart the fibres and rebuilding them. In some cases, it leads to hypertrophy, meaning more fluid goes into the sarcoplasmic. It also increases metabolism, which is true for both forms of exercise. And lastly, strength training improves your bone strength because you’re lifting against a weight."

Concluding the video, he said that neither of the exercises should replace the other. He said, "But can you do one without the other? No, they don’t replace each other. The key to the best results is balancing both strength and cardio."

He further said, "Cardio for endurance, strength for metabolism and building muscle. Remember, it’s not cardio or strength, it’s both. Combine both, and you will be unstoppable!"

