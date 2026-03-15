World Sleep Day 2026: Can your afternoon nap ruin your nighttime sleep?

New Delhi:

For many of us, a nap during the afternoon is the ultimate pick-me-up. It is a short way to refresh ourselves after a long morning. However, if you have ever woken up from a nap feeling groggy or disoriented, or even more tired than when you fell asleep, then you are not alone.

Dr Amit Kumar Mandal. Senior Director - Pulmonology, Paras Health Panchkula, explains that although a short nap can increase alertness and productivity, the length of a nap is crucial. There is a danger of napping incorrectly.

Why you may feel worse after a nap

One of the most common reasons why people tend to feel worse after a nap is called sleep inertia. Sleep inertia is when you wake up from a deep sleep. If you sleep for more than 30 minutes, you might enter deep sleep, and it becomes hard for your brain to wake up.

When you sleep for more than 30 minutes, you might experience the following:

Grogginess

Slowness in thinking

Lack of energy

Difficulty in concentrating

This is a temporary condition and might last from a few minutes to half an hour after waking up.

How late naps can disrupt nighttime sleep

The time at which you take a nap can also influence how refreshed you feel later in the day. Sleeping too late in the afternoon can interfere with the body’s normal wake and sleep pattern. Late naps can prevent one from falling asleep at night, and this can result in poor sleeping habits.

Experts advise against sleeping in the evenings and instead advocate for an earlier rest.

What is the ideal nap length?

Research indicates that the most effective napping sessions are short. A short nap, which lasts from 15 to 25 minutes, can help to increase alertness, enhance mood, and rejuvenate the body without allowing the body to progress into deep sleep.

Short napping sessions are sometimes referred to as power napping.

When frequent naps may signal a problem

Although it is normal to have a nap every now and then, if one has to take long naps every day, it could be a sign that the body is not getting enough sleep at night.

Daytime sleepiness can sometimes be associated with:

Nighttime sleep habits

Stress or fatigue

Sleep disorders

Lifestyle factors

If one feels exhausted during the day even after sleeping at night, it could be important to assess one’s sleep habits.

An afternoon nap, when taken correctly, can be very beneficial. Taking a short nap in the early part of the day can help you regain focus and energy. However, if you take a long nap too late in the day, you may feel groggy and experience sleep disruptions. The trick is to take naps that are short and well-timed to ensure that you are refreshed without disrupting your body’s natural sleep patterns.