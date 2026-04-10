Bryan Johnson claims frequent squats are more effective than long walks for blood sugar control

New Delhi:

Most people have heard this at some point. Go for a walk after meals. It helps with digestion, keeps blood sugar stable, just generally a good habit.

But not everyone agrees anymore. Tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, known for his Project Blueprint focused on reversing biological age, is questioning that idea. And he is doing it with a very different take.

He recently shared on X on April 9, “10 squats beats a 30-minute walk.” It sounds simple. But there is a bit of science behind what he is saying.

Why Bryan Johnson says squats work better than a 30-minute walk

For people tracking metabolic health, his claim stands out. Doctors have long suggested a 30-minute walk to manage blood sugar after meals. Johnson argues that short, high-intensity movements might actually do more.

He puts it quite directly. “For blood sugar control after a meal, doing 10 squats every 45 minutes outperforms a dedicated 30-minute walk by 14 percent,” he wrote.

The idea is not about replacing activity, but about how the body responds to intensity and frequency rather than just duration.

Why Bryan Johnson believes 30-minute walks may be less effective than short bursts of exercise

His explanation comes down to how muscles work.

“The mechanism: your quadriceps and glutes are the largest glucose sponge in your body. Activating them repeatedly clears more glucose than one sustained effort. The 30-minute walk isn’t wrong, it’s just not as effective,” Johnson explained.

In simple terms, when you engage large muscle groups like your legs in short bursts, they pull more glucose from the bloodstream.

That is because high-intensity contractions need quick energy. Much more immediate than a steady, low-intensity walk.

What the science says about squats vs walking

Johnson also pointed to a 2024 study titled Enhanced muscle activity during interrupted sitting improves glycemic control in overweight and obese men.

The study supports the idea that breaking up long sitting periods matters. Researchers found that “interrupting prolonged sitting proved beneficial for glycemic control”.

More specifically, they noted, “Frequent interruptions, incorporating 3-minute walking or squatting breaks every 45 minutes, demonstrated greater benefits than a single 30-minute walking break.”

There is also a reason squats may have an edge. “Increased intensity of local muscle activation, particularly in the quadriceps and gluteal muscles, was associated with improved glycemic control across all conditions,” the study stated.

So it is not just movement. It is the kind of movement.

A new strategy for sedentary lifestyles

For people who spend most of their day sitting, this changes the approach a bit.

Instead of focusing only on a single workout session, the emphasis shifts to how often you move and how intense that movement is.

The researchers summed it up clearly. “By emphasising the importance of frequency and intensity of muscle activity during interruptions, rather than solely focusing on the total duration or type of activity, these findings provide new informed avenues to promote health with simple strategies,” they said.

Which basically means you do not need to carve out a full 30 minutes every time. Even short, repeated bursts of movement through the day can make a difference.

And as the study notes, “this study offers a novel approach to promoting health through interrupting prolonged sitting” with simple movements that can be done almost anywhere.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

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