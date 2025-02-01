Brain health: 5 morning habits that help to boost brain power

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 morning habits that help to boost brain power

Your brain is one of the most important organs in the body. From controlling the functions of the body to storing memory and others, there are several important functions of the brain. Therefore, it is important that you take the necessary actions to keep the brain healthy. These could be eating the right foods and performing some form of physical exercise among others. It could also be habits that you perform every day.

There are certain morning habits that can help to boost your brain health. Here we share with you five morning habits that can help boost your brain power and keep your brain healthy.

Hydrate

After a night of sleep, your body as well as your brain tends to be dehydrated. Dehydration can lead to sluggish thinking and reduced cognitive function. Drinking water right when you wake up helps rehydrate the brain and kick-starts your metabolism.

Physical Activity

Exercise increases blood flow to the brain, thereby, improving memory, focus and overall cognitive function. Morning exercise, even just a brisk walk or some light stretching can help stimulate the production of compounds that helps in brain cell growth and repair.

Healthy Breakfast

What you eat in the morning fuels your brain. A balanced breakfast with protein, healthy fats and whole grains helps maintain steady blood sugar levels which is important for mental clarity. You can eat foods like oatmeal, eggs, berries, nuts or avocado.

Mindfulness or Meditation

Starting your day with a mindfulness practice such as meditation or deep breathing exercises can help reduce stress and improve focus. Meditation can enhance grey matter in the brain, particularly in areas involved in memory, learning and emotional regulation.

Plan Your Day

Make sure to plan your day and prioritise tasks every morning. This helps to improve your organisational skills and cognitive function. This practice reduces mental clutter and improves your decision-making abilities.

