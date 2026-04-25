Lifestyle expert shares 5 science-backed foods that actually cool your body from within

New Delhi:

Summer hits hard. The first instinct is always the same. Cold drinks, chilled water, ice creams. Anything that feels instantly cooling. It works for a bit. Then fades.

But that kind of cooling is surface level. According to lifestyle expert Luke Coutinho, it does not actually bring body temperature down in a meaningful way. It just cools the mouth for a short time.

He pointed this out in an Instagram post on April 23. “If you actually want to reduce body heat, which is actually important for your health, your skin, your hair, your gut, and your immunity, you need foods that support hydration, electrolytes, and digestion,” he said.

Why sugary cold foods are not the answer

The problem is simple. Most quick fixes are loaded with sugar. They feel refreshing, but they do not help the body regulate heat from within.

What actually works is hydration. Electrolytes. And foods that are easy to digest. That is where the shift needs to happen.

Top foods that actually cool your body from within

1. Cucumber: Simple, hydrating and easy

Cucumber is mostly water. Around 95 per cent. That alone makes it one of the easiest ways to stay hydrated.

“Cucumber is 95 per cent water, provides instant hydration and is great for collagen support. It contains potassium, prevents dehydration, is light on digestion, low-calorie, and reduces internal heat,” Luke said.

It can be eaten raw, with a pinch of salt, in salads, or even paired with curd.

2. Coconut water: Natural electrolytes

Coconut water is often seen as a basic drink. But it does more than that.

It is rich in electrolytes like potassium and sodium. It helps maintain fluid balance better than packaged sports drinks. Though, people with kidney issues need to be cautious.

“It helps maintain body fluid balance better than all packed sports drinks, ideal for mid-morning or post-sweating,” he explained. “Add a pinch of rock salt and a little squeeze of lemon, and it’s one of the most fantastic drinks you can ever have.”

3. Watermelon: Seasonal and refreshing

Watermelon is almost a given in summer. High water content, around 90 per cent, and easy to eat.

“It’s naturally cooling plus refreshing,” he shared. “It’s a great snack, and you can have a little bit after heavy meals as well.”

It also contains lycopene, which supports skin health during heat.

4. Curd: Supports gut and cooling

Curd works differently. It supports the gut while also helping the body stay cool.

It is rich in probiotics. Can be eaten plain. Or as buttermilk. Or mixed into meals. It fits easily into everyday food.

5. Mint: Small addition, big impact

Mint does not look like much. But it carries a lot of benefit.

It contains menthol, which gives that cooling sensation. It also helps digestion and reduces discomfort caused by heat.

It can be added to chutneys, infused water, or even iced tea.

Clay pot water: A simple switch

Luke also mentioned something basic. Storing water in a clay pot, or matka.

It keeps the water naturally cool. Slightly alkaline as well. No added effort. Just a small change.

How these foods help regulate body heat

“These foods work because they increase hydration, restore electrolytes, and support digestion, which reduces internal heat. It’s not just a temporary cooling. It’s actually a regulation within the body, and that’s what our biology needs,” he said.

That is the difference. Not instant relief. But steady balance.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional advice. Always consult an expert before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

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