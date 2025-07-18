Birthday girl Priyanka Chopra loves to start her day with this Maharashtrian breakfast classic, know recipe Priyanka Chopra's fondness for this simple Maharashtrian breakfast has left us intrigued. However, it is an extremely simple but delicious dish. We have mentioned the recipe in this article.

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 43rd birthday on July 18. Priyanka Chopra, who is well-known for her toned, toned body and radiant skin, has frequently talked about how much she enjoys poha, a common Indian breakfast meal made from flattened rice.

In 2022, she posted a photo of poha on Instagram Stories, stating that it "took me back to Mumbai" while she was in Los Angeles, where she resides with husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In 2023, Priyanka posted a photo of herself eating poha on Instagram Stories with the caption, "Thank you... for my favourite breakfast... poha for the win!"

Poha benefits

Poha is a low-calorie, nutritious breakfast option that tastes fantastic when made with Indian spices like curry leaves, mustard seeds, and peanuts.

Poha contains extremely few calories. With only roughly 23% fat and 76.9% carbohydrates, it is among the greatest solutions for weight loss. Furthermore, it has a high fibre content, which delays feelings of fullness, lessens mid-meal cravings, and discourages overeating.

Ingredients for making Poha

Thick chura (flattened rice) – 2 cups

Onion – 1 (finely chopped)

Green chillies – 2 (finely chopped)

Peanuts – half a cup

Mustard seeds – 1 teaspoon

Curry leaves – 8 to 10

Turmeric powder – half a teaspoon

Salt – as per taste

Lemon – 1

Coriander leaves – 1 sprig (chopped)

Oil – 3 tsp

Bhujia – for serving

Method for making Poha

First of all, take the poha in a sieve and wash it thoroughly twice. Do not soak it in water for too long; otherwise, it may become soft. After washing, keep it aside for 2 minutes.

Now, heat oil in a pan. Then add mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chillies and peanuts. Fry the peanuts till they turn red; take care that the peanuts do not burn.

Now add chopped onion and fry it till it becomes light golden.

After this, add turmeric powder and some salt and stir it, and add the washed poha and mix it well.

Now add lemon juice and green coriander to it.

Now your hot poha is ready; take it out on a plate and serve it with bhujia.

