Bhai Dooj: Honouring sacred bond of siblings | Date, history, significance of festival

As the vibrant lights of Diwali fade, another significant festival, Bhai Dooj, takes centre stage, celebrating the cherished bond between brothers and sisters. Known as Bhai Dooj in North India, Bhai Phota in Bengal and Yama Dwitiya in South India, this festival falls two days after Diwali and carries profound cultural and emotional significance across the country. This year, Bhai Dooj is set to be celebrated on November 3.

The name Bhai Dooj is derived from the words "Bhai," meaning brother, and "Dooj," which signifies the second day after the new moon. On this auspicious day, sisters perform traditional rituals to express their love and devotion for their brothers. These rituals often include performing aarti, applying tilak (vermilion) on their foreheads, and tying a protective thread around their wrists. These acts symbolise the sisters’ heartfelt prayers for their brothers' health, prosperity, and long life.

In return, brothers shower their sisters with gifts, sweets, and promises of protection and support. This mutual exchange reinforces the emotional bond shared between siblings, marking the conclusion of the five-day Diwali festivities with warmth and love.

The mythological roots of Bhai Dooj are steeped in rich Hindu traditions. One popular tale recounts how Yama, the god of death, visited his sister Yamuna on this day. Overjoyed by his visit, Yamuna welcomed him with a ceremonial tilak. In gratitude for her affection and hospitality, Yama granted her a boon, declaring that anyone who receives tilak and aarti from their sister on Bhai Dooj would be blessed with a long and prosperous life.

Another legend associated with Bhai Dooj is that of Lord Krishna and his sister Subhadra. After defeating the demon Narakasura, Krishna visited Subhadra, who welcomed him with sweets and adorned him with a tilak.

This heartfelt gesture solidified the tradition of celebrating Bhai Dooj, honouring the deep familial ties and devotion between siblings.

Celebrations of Bhai Dooj vary across different regions of India, each adding its own flavour to the festivities.

In many households, sisters prepare special meals for their brothers, while others come together for festive gatherings, reinforcing the unity and togetherness that this day embodies. The ritual of exchanging gifts and sweets serves as a reminder of the unconditional support siblings provide to each other throughout their lives.

As families prepare for Bhai Dooj, it serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of these cherished relationships. The festival emphasizes love, protection, and gratitude, illustrating how the bond between brothers and sisters is celebrated and honoured in diverse ways.

With the festivities of Diwali behind them, families will gather once again to honour this special day, revelling in the joy of togetherness and the sacred bonds of kinship. This Bhai Dooj, let us cherish the love shared among siblings and celebrate the everlasting connections that enrich our lives.