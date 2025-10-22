Bhai Dooj gifting guide 2025: Last-minute ideas to make your sister smile If you haven’t found the perfect Bhai Dooj gift yet, don’t worry — there are plenty of thoughtful last-minute options to surprise your sister. From personalised cards to skincare hampers, these quick ideas are sure to make her feel special and loved.

A brother and sister have a very close relationship. They always support one another, regardless of how often they argue. Indian culture celebrates festivals to commemorate this unique bond. The celebration of Bhai Dooj is one example. The sibling bond is strengthened on this particular day. The sister prays for her brother's long life while applying a tilak to his forehead. In addition, the brother shows his affection for his sister by giving her presents and swearing to protect her.

However, hectic schedules can occasionally leave you without enough time to purchase a gift. Don't worry if you're one of those brothers who worry about making a last-minute gift purchase. Like every year, your sister will love the wide variety of excellent yet reasonably priced options that are available in the market and online retailers.

Buy a bouquet

If you haven't been able to buy anything for your sister at the last minute, you can make a bouquet from the road. Include a sweet letter expressing your love. Giving flowers to your flower-like sister can be a great option. You can choose a bouquet based on your budget.

Skincare products

Girls care deeply about their skin. So, you can buy skincare products at the last minute. You can easily find them through the 10 Minute Grocery app. You can also buy your sister's favourite face wash, night cream, or serum. It'll be inexpensive, and your sister will love this gift.

Create a handmade card

A handmade gift holds a unique feeling. If you forgot to bring a gift, you can make a handmade card at home. Simply take a piece of thick paper and fold it. Write your feelings for your sister on it and tell her how important she is in your life. This gift will surely make her emotional.

Gourmet chocolate set

Think of a variety of gourmet chocolates, such as creamy milk chocolates, rich dark chocolates, and more. Use this set with a do-it-yourself card.

Make a special dish

You may make your sister happy without even giving her a gift if you can cook. Make one of her favourite foods as a surprise. She will genuinely treasure this present.

