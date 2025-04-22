Bhagyashree at 56, showcases 3 chair workouts to reduce belly fat easily at home Bhagyashree shared a video on Instagram to demonstrate 3 easy workouts to reduce belly fat while sitting on a chair. These exercises can be done at home without gym equipment.

New Delhi:

Actress Bhagyashree, who became famous with the movie Maine Pyar Kiya, may be 56 years old now, but in terms of fitness, she can beat any young actresses. She still stays connected with her fans through social media. She has shared her skin care secrets many times before. However, recently she has shared an easy and effective way to reduce belly fat through her Instagram post.

The actress showcases 3 effective chair workouts and says, “Toh pet kam karne ke liye kursi se uthne ki jaroorat hi nahi (So there is no need to get up from the chair to reduce belly fat)." In the caption of the video she wrote, “Aaram karna achha hein (It is not bad to rest)! Chair exercises work for everyone, the elderly, the lazy, and the workaholic! A quick, simple circuit to activate those sleepy muscles."

Seated claps

Sit up straight in a sturdy chair, with your feet firmly planted on the floor. Extend your arms straight out in front of you and clap, then open your arms wide as if you're waiting to receive a big hug. This activity helps improve shoulder mobility, posture, and overall coordination.

Knee-elbow twists

Twist your upper body slightly so that your right elbow comes toward your left knee, keeping your core engaged as you do so. Return to the centre and repeat on the other side. These twisting motions work your oblique muscles and help improve flexibility and balance.

Seated leg raise

Stay seated and raise one leg straight up, hold for a few seconds, and then slowly lower it. Alternate between legs. This simple move targets your thigh muscles, increases blood circulation, and can also help with lower body strength over time.

ALSO READ: Yoga for lungs: 7 yoga poses that can help to increase your lung capacity