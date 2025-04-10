Better blood sugar levels to cellular repair; here's what happens to your body when you fast for 24 hours When you fast for 24 hours, there are several changes in the body because you don't eat anything during this time. While there might be several benefits, there are drawbacks as well. Here's what happens to your body when you fast for 24 hours.

Intermittent fasting has gained immense popularity recently wherein people only eat during the 8 to 10-hour window depending on the fasting hours. A lot of people tend to fast for 24 hours. However, they do this only once in a while and not regularly. Fasting is known to have several health benefits.

When you fast for 24 hours, there are several changes in the body because you don't eat or drink anything during this time. While there might be several benefits, there are drawbacks as well. Here's what happens to your body when you fast for 24 hours.

Blood Sugar Levels Drop

After about 12 to 16 hours of fasting, your body uses up most of its stored glucose (glycogen), especially from the liver. This leads to lower insulin levels and a decrease in blood sugar which can benefit insulin sensitivity over time.

Fat Burning Increases

As the glycogen stores deplete, your body begins breaking down fat for energy. This process known as lipolysis releases fatty acids and ketones into the bloodstream, thereby, helping in fat loss and potentially boosting brain function due to the ketones.

Cellular Repair

Fasting activates autophagy which is a process where cells clean out toxins. This helps in cellular maintenance, thereby, reducing the risk of diseases like cancer and Alzheimer’s by removing harmful waste.

Increase in Growth Hormone Levels

During a 24-hour fast, human growth hormone (HGH) levels can increase. This hormone helps preserve lean muscle mass and supports fat metabolism which plays a crucial role in recovery and physical performance.

Mental Clarity

Some people experience better focus and mental clarity while fasting. This happens due to stabilised blood sugar and the brain’s use of ketones for fuel which can improve cognitive function.

Digestive System

Fasting gives your digestive system a rest from constant food processing. This can reduce inflammation, improve gut health and help reset hunger cues. This leads to better eating habits post-fast.

Hunger Comes in Waves

Hunger usually comes in waves during a 24-hour fast. While the first few hours might be challenging, many people find the feeling becomes more manageable as the body adapts to using fat for energy.

Hydration

Without food, you miss out on water from food sources. There is an increased risk of dehydration, so it's important to drink plenty of water and also add electrolytes to maintain balance.

ALSO READ: Easter 2025: Roast lamb leg to maple glazed ham; here are some famous recipes you should try this Easter