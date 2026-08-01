Eating the same protein every day? Health coach explains why you should rotate your protein sources

New Delhi:

Eating enough protein is usually the first thing people think about when trying to improve their diet. But according to Nipa Asharam, manifestation and health coach, there is another piece of the puzzle that can easily get overlooked: where that protein is actually coming from.

Asharam suggests that relying on the same source every day could mean missing out on nutrients that other protein-rich foods bring to the table. Her approach is fairly simple: rotate between foods such as quinoa, pistachios, dahi, dal and rice, hemp seed protein and tofu, while bringing eggs into the mix too. The point isn't simply variety for variety's sake, but getting a broader mix of amino acids, minerals, fats and other nutrients.

Why rotating protein sources can matter

"Every protein source comes with a different amino acid and nutrient profile," Asharam explained in a post on Instagram. Quinoa, for instance, brings one set of nutritional strengths, while dahi offers another and tofu provides something different again.

Rather than viewing one food as the perfect protein source, she recommends looking at what different foods can contribute across the week.

Her central argument is that sticking to one source can narrow the range of nutrients coming from protein-rich foods. As Asharam puts it, "If you're eating the same protein every day, you're missing out on a lot of nutrition."

Here are the foods she recommends bringing into the rotation and what, according to her, makes each one worth considering.

1. Quinoa

Quinoa stands out among plant foods because it contains all nine essential amino acids, including lysine, which Asharam notes can be relatively low in many grains and dals.

It also brings fibre, magnesium, iron and zinc to the diet, nutrients she says can sometimes run low in vegetarian diets. Another advantage is that quinoa is naturally gluten-free.

"If your everyday protein comes from grains or dal, quinoa closes gaps neither one can close alone," she said.

2. Pistachios

A handful of pistachios can bring more than protein to the diet. Asharam describes pistachios as one of the relatively few nuts with a complete amino acid profile.

They are also rich in vitamin B6, which plays a role in haemoglobin production and energy metabolism, and contain potassium, which supports healthy blood pressure. Asharam additionally highlights their lutein and zeaxanthin content, compounds used by the eyes.

"A daily handful covers ground that most everyday meals leave completely empty," she said.

3. Dahi

Dahi brings something quite different to the rotation. Alongside protein, it provides live cultures, making it distinct from the other foods on Asharam's list.

She also points to its calcium and vitamin B12 content, which can be particularly valuable for people who eat little or no meat. According to the health coach, fermentation makes its protein and calcium easier for the body to absorb than plain milk. She also says dahi can support digestion and immunity, while helping ease bloating over time.

"This is the protein that talks to your gut, not just your muscles," Asharam said.

4. Dal and rice

Sometimes the simplest combinations are there for a reason. Dal is rich in lysine but short on methionine, while rice contains methionine but not much lysine, Asharam explained. Put them together and they complement each other's amino acid profiles.

The combination also has the advantage of being an affordable and sustainable way of getting complete protein. Dal contributes fibre and folate, while rice provides quick, usable energy.

As Asharam put it, dal-chawal has essentially been practising what modern nutrition science calls "protein complementation" for generations.

5. Hemp seed protein

For those looking beyond the usual protein options, Asharam also recommends hemp seed protein. She describes it as a complete plant protein built around edestin, which she calls one of the most digestible proteins in the plant world.

It also comes with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids in a ratio close to 3:1, according to Asharam, as well as GLA, which she describes as a rare anti-inflammatory omega-6. Magnesium, iron and zinc add to its nutritional profile.

"It's one of the only proteins that arrives with its fats already in balance," she said.

6. Tofu

Tofu is another complete protein, but Asharam highlights what comes alongside it. As a soy food, it contains isoflavones, plant compounds she says support heart and bone health.

She also describes tofu as a meaningful source of iron and manganese in a low-fat, cholesterol-free package and highlights its calcium content.

"Tofu is the rare protein that doubles as a mineral supplement," Asharam said.

7. Eggs

For those who eat eggs, Asharam considers them a useful daily anchor rather than something that necessarily needs to disappear as other proteins are rotated.

Eggs provide all nine essential amino acids in a highly bioavailable form. She particularly highlights choline, a nutrient she says many people chronically under-consume and which is important for brain function, liver health and methylation. Eggs are also among the relatively few whole-food sources of vitamin D.

And don't automatically ditch the yolk. According to Asharam, that's where most of an egg's nutrition is found.

She calls eggs "the daily anchor most rotations are still missing".

How to rotate your protein sources through the week

So what might all of this look like in practice? Asharam's suggested weekly rotation keeps things fairly straightforward.

She recommends having dal with rice or roti on two to three days, while tofu or hemp seed protein can feature on one or two days.

Dahi can be included on two to three days, either alongside a meal or in a smoothie. Through the week, quinoa can occasionally replace rice, while a handful of pistachios can work as a snack.

And if eggs are part of your diet, Asharam suggests keeping them as a daily anchor.

Ultimately, her approach is about looking beyond the protein number alone. Different sources come with different amino acid and nutrient profiles, so rotating what you eat through the week can bring a wider range of nutritional strengths to the plate.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional advice. Always consult an expert before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

ALSO READ:

110 kg to 88 kg in 60 days: Kerala man shares the high-protein diet behind his weight loss