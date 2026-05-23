AIIMS-trained doctor shares 5 simple food swaps that 'make a big difference for your gut'

New Delhi:

Gut health has quietly become one of the biggest wellness buzzwords over the last few years. And honestly, not without reason. Researchers and doctors now connect gut health with far more than digestion alone. Energy levels, immunity, inflammation, mood, skin health and even food cravings are all believed to be linked to the gut microbiome in some way.

Inside the digestive system live trillions of bacteria. Some helpful, some less helpful. What you eat every single day plays a major role in deciding which bacteria grow stronger over time. The good part though? Supporting gut health does not always mean following impossible diets or spending money on fancy supplements.

According to Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford University, a few simple food swaps may help improve gut health gradually. In a recent Instagram post, he shared five everyday changes that could support digestion and overall gut balance.

Everyday food swaps that could improve gut health

Replace processed deli meat with fresher protein options

Dr Sethi explained that processed meats often contain preservatives and additives which may negatively affect gut balance and increase inflammation over time.

Instead, he suggested choosing fresher protein sources like:

Grilled chicken or turkey

Eggs

Fatty fish

Tofu

Paneer

These options provide protein without the heavily processed ingredients commonly found in packaged deli meats.

Switch diet soda with sparkling water and lemon

A lot of people assume diet sodas are automatically healthier because they contain less sugar. But according to Dr Sethi, artificial sweeteners may affect the gut microbiome in ways researchers are still trying to fully understand.

As an alternative, he recommended sparkling water with lemon for flavour without relying on artificial additives.

Pick slightly green bananas over fully ripe ones

This suggestion mainly comes down to resistant starch.

Slightly green bananas contain more resistant starch compared to fully ripe bananas. Resistant starch acts as food for beneficial gut bacteria and may also help support steadier blood sugar levels.

Not the most exciting snack in the world maybe. But apparently quite useful for the gut.

Swap flavoured yoghurt for plain yoghurt or kefir

Flavoured yoghurts often carry a "healthy" image, but many versions are loaded with added sugar.

"Flavoured yoghurts are loaded with sugar that kills the very bacteria you're trying to grow," Dr Sethi explained.

Instead, he recommended plain Greek yoghurt, kefir or regular dahi because they provide probiotics without unnecessary added sugar.

Choose whole grain sourdough instead of white bread

According to Dr Sethi, sourdough bread goes through natural fermentation, which may make it easier to digest compared to regular white bread.

The fermentation process may also lower its glycaemic impact and produce compounds that support healthier gut bacteria.

Small everyday food choices can add up over time

The overall message behind Dr Sethi's advice was fairly simple.

Gut health usually improves through small everyday habits rather than extreme restrictions or sudden crash diets. According to him, gradually eating more fibre, reducing heavily processed foods and making smarter swaps consistently may help support:

Better digestion

Reduced bloating

Improved gut bacteria balance

Better overall health

Sometimes the changes that look the smallest on paper end up making the biggest difference long term.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

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