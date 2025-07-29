In Bengaluru and Delhi, homes are opening up to heal urban loneliness In India’s loudest cities, two women created silent spaces where strangers can feel safe, seen, and not so alone. No small talk. No pressure. Just presence.

New Delhi:

In the world of social media, the only thing that gets attention is the noise. The glitter and glamour of the internet pull us all in with tall promises and sweet nothings. But when you look up from your phone, there is no one… Just silence. As heartbreaking as this narrative sounds, for most of the youth, it is the reality. However, what if there were a way to share the silence? Perhaps that was the question that inspired Meghna Chaudhury, Sukanya, and more to bridge the gap between loneliness and a shared space.

While most of us believe moving to a big city means discovering new relationships, having a load of friends, and every night is a house party (blame the sitcoms!). However, the truth is that even finding one person to connect with is tough. This urban loneliness inspired both Meghna and Sukanya to open their homes and their hearts to people.

Meghna's No Agenda space is located in Indiranagar, Bengaluru. In March, the 36-year-old simply shared a post and wrote, "A no-agenda space for women/queer people and, like, ZERO NETWORKING required. It's ANTI-NETWORKING. And ANTI-SMALL TALK. i find performative small talk exhausting (and sometimes I truly bomb that department). and yet, there is something comforting about another person clicking and clacking on their laptop, their gentle hums or their mannerisms, you know?"

In return, all Meghna asks for is that you don't expect a conversation and respect the shared space. While it sounds too good to be true, it is astonishingly true!

Meanwhile, 2,115 km away from Meghna, Sukanya had a similar plan but with a twist. Drawing inspiration from old-school drawing room soirees, Sukanya has opened her space for performers, artists and fellow melophiles. She takes pride in creating a space for people who want to unwind, connect and jam together. The idea is to bring back the joy of discovering new friendships and more. Her Instagram bio sums up her vision perfectly: "Think supper club, but for Indian classical music. Live, intimate, ticketed baithaks in south Delhi"

Are these shared spaces the answer to urban loneliness? It is hard to say, but they are making the world a better place, one day at a time!