Benefits of putting mustard oil in your nose

One of the traditional remedies is to put mustard oil in the nostrils. It is frequently used to treat blocked noses and colds. But, have you ever wondered what is in mustard oil that allows you to treat various problems rapidly by putting it in your nose? To begin, recognise that mustard oil is high in antibacterial and antiinflammatory qualities. When it comes to putting oil in the nose, Ayurveda refers to it as Nyasa Yoga (nasya), which tries to relieve head and lung problems by producing moisture in the nasal cavities inside the nose. Now that you are aware of its advantages, know how should one use mustard oil on the nose.

Mustard oil for nose benefits:

1. Mustard oil in nose for dryness

In the case of a dry nose, putting mustard oil in the nose is beneficial. Actually, many times, due to dehydration, our nose becomes dry from the inside, and bleeding also starts. In such a situation, putting mustard oil in the nose acts as lubrication and reduces this problem.

2. Mustard oil in nose for cold

In the case of the common cold, putting oil in the nose is considered beneficial in many ways. In fact, when you have a cold, putting mustard oil in your nose helps to break up mucus, clear up stuffy nose, and help you breathe better.

3. Mustard oil in nose for allergies

As you know, mustard oil is rich in antibacterial, antifungal, and anti inflammatory properties. In such a situation, you can apply this oil easily in allergies. It will provide relief from frequent sneezing and you will feel better in no time.

4. Mustard oil in the nose for migraines

Mustard oil is also very beneficial for migraines. This oil is full of anti-inflammatory properties, which reach the scalp directly through the nasal passage. This reduces the pain and you feel better in no time.

5. Mustard oil in nose for sinus

Putting mustard oil in the nose can be beneficial for sinus problems. It loosens the mucus, opens the nasal passages, and makes you feel better in this problem.

How to put mustard oil in nose?

The best way to put mustard oil in the nose is to heat it slightly and let it cool down a bit. So much so that you can touch it with your hands. Then take a cotton ball, dip it in the oil and squeeze it into the nose. Add about 2 to 4 drops. You can do this work every night before sleeping.

