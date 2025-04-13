Baisakhi 2025: 5 traditional Punjabi dishes to savour this harvest season Indulge in the rich flavours of Punjab this Baisakhi! Try these 5 traditional dishes to savour during the harvest season. Explore the authentic taste of Punjabi cuisine and celebrate with loved ones.

Baisakhi, celebrated on April 13 or April 14 every year, marks the beginning of the harvest season in Punjab and is one of the most vibrant festivals in North India. It holds deep cultural and religious significance for Sikhs, as it also commemorates the formation of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699. As people gather to celebrate with bhangra, giddha, and colourful fairs, food becomes the heart of the festivities.

Here are five traditional Punjabi dishes you must savour this Baisakhi 2025:

1. Sarson Da Saag and Makki Di Roti

No Punjabi celebration is complete without this iconic duo. Made from mustard greens and tempered with garlic, ginger, and desi ghee, sarson da saag is best paired with makki di roti (cornmeal flatbread) and a dollop of white butter. It's a classic winter-to-spring transition dish that embodies the spirit of Punjab’s farmlands.

2. Chole Bhature

Spicy, tangy, and soul-satisfying, chole bhature is a crowd favourite. The fluffy, deep-fried bhature served with spicy chickpeas, onions, and tangy pickles is perfect for a festive breakfast or lunch during Baisakhi.

3. Kadhi Pakora

A comforting curry made with gram flour and yoghurt, kadhi pakora is studded with crispy pakoras (fritters) and seasoned with fragrant spices. It’s often served with rice or roti and is a staple at Punjabi gatherings.

4. Amritsari Kulcha

Stuffed with spiced mashed potatoes, onions, or paneer, Amritsari kulchas are baked in a tandoor and served with chole or raita. Crispy on the outside and soft inside, they are a street food delicacy that takes centre stage during festive meals.

5. Kheer

Baisakhi isn't complete without something sweet. Kheer, a creamy rice pudding made with milk, rice, and sugar, is often flavoured with cardamom and garnished with dry fruits. It’s a festive favourite that adds the perfect touch of sweetness to the celebrations.

