Baby winter care tips: How to keep your newborn safe, warm and healthy in cold weather

A baby’s first winter can feel overwhelming for new parents. So, the cold air, low humidity, and frequent temperature changes can give a tough time to the baby. It can impact the baby’s sleep, skin, and feeding pattern and may lead to discomfort.

So, babies have delicate skin, immature immunity, and are more sensitive to temperature changes. New parents will have to pay attention to these foolproof measures without fail.

Tips to protect newborns during cold weather

Follow these tips shared by Dr Nishant Bansal, Consultant Paediatrician & Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Noida

Safe Sleep: Keeping your baby warm at night is important, but overheating increases the risk of SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome). Use an extra layer than what you are wearing. The room temperature needs to be 22–24°C. The baby’s face shouldn’t be covered while sleeping. Place your baby on their back to sleep, on a firm mattress with no toys or pillows.

Feeding: Feeding is essential as it tends to boost immunity and protect from winter infections. Offer frequent feeds to prevent dehydration, which can worsen cough or cold symptoms. If your baby is above six months, offer warm, easy-to-digest foods like dal water, fruit purée, or warm soups. Make sure to breastfeed the baby as and when required.

Layering: During winter, it is necessary to dress the baby in warm clothes, avoid tight or very loose clothes, and use jackets, sweaters, gloves, and caps. Don’t venture out with the baby in cold weather.

Skin care: Winter can be harsh on the baby’s skin. The baby can experience problems such as dry, flaky, sensitive skin. Avoid giving long baths to the baby, use products recommended by the doctor, opt for fragrance-free products, and choose mild detergents for washing baby clothes. Many babies may experience dry skin, eczema, and diaper rash that will demand timely intervention by the doctor.

Respiratory issues: Such as cold and Cough are also a common occurrence. Common due to viruses in winter. Ensure hydration and proper room humidity. Bronchiolitis also causes fast breathing and cough in infants; seek medical help early. These allergies need to be addressed on time. Watch for warning signs like chest indrawing, very fast breathing. Poor feeding, fever, and fewer wet diapers mean immediate medical care is needed.



Vaccination checklist: Ensure that vaccinations are up to date. Babies above 6 months should get the flu vaccine as advised by the paediatrician. RSV protection is also needed during this season.



Safe heating practices: Avoid placing heaters close to the baby’s crib. Do not use direct hot air heaters; they dry out the skin and nasal passages of the baby. Oil heaters or radiant heaters are safer options for kids.



The take-home message: New parents should stay vigilant when it comes to the baby’s well-being and follow these tips. Parents, have a safe and happy 2026!

